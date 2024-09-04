‘Fragments of a Journey’ Unveiled a Bold Fusion of Urban Landscapes and Nature at B-CAF

Kolkata, 04th September 2024: The highly anticipated art exhibition “Fragments of a Journey,” featuring the innovative works of Aditi Chakraborty, was officially inaugurated on 3rd September 2024 at the Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (B-CAF). The exhibition, running until 8th September 2024, showcases over 35 of Chakraborty’s latest creations, which explore the intricate relationship between humanity and nature through a unique blend of urban landscapes and abstract natural themes. The opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of dignitaries such as Rita Bhimani, CEO, Ritam Communications, Corporate PR Specialist & Writer; Indrani, Renowned National Award-winning Director; and Reena Dewan, Art Curator and Director, B-CAF.

The exhibition was celebrated as a profound exploration of Chakraborty’s artistic journey, focusing on her deep connection to nature and innovative approach to urban landscapes. Her paintings, characterised by the absence of human figures, use geometric shapes to represent human habitation within cityscapes, reflecting both the harmony and tension between urban development and the environment. This theme, which became especially relevant during the pandemic, was further highlighted in her cityscape series, where Chakraborty expressed her concerns over unchecked urbanisation and its impact on natural spaces.

The exhibition also featured her acclaimed “A New Life for the Discarded” series, where Chakraborty transformed discarded paintings and studio waste into compelling works of art, challenging conventional notions of value and beauty. This series emphasised sustainability, resonating deeply with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.

Reflecting on her creative process, Aditi Chakraborty, Renowned Artist, stated, “My journey with nature abstraction began in 2004, inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Prakriti’ songs. Over the years, my work has evolved to focus on non-figurative, non-representational forms, reflecting my profound connection to nature’s beauty and mystery.”

Reena Dewan, Art Curator and Director, B-CAF, underscored the significance of the exhibition, noting, “By placing these upcycled works at the center of a major art show, both the artist and B-CAF make a bold statement: that art transcends mere creation, becoming an act of transformation, where even the discarded can achieve a place of reverence. The exhibition served as a compelling example of art’s transformative power, inviting viewers to rethink their perceptions of waste and uncover beauty in what is reclaimed.”a