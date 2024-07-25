Frank Co is Awarded Contract for a New Brewery Coming to Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA, July 25, 2024 — Revitalization of Historic Alley Cat Brewery to Introduce ‘Dream City’ – A State-of-the-Art Brewery and Rooftop Destination.

The Alley Cat Brewery, a beloved landmark in our city, is set to undergo a transformative revival into a cutting-edge brewery and vibrant community space named ‘Dream City.” The esteemed construction firm Frank Co GC has been awarded the task of renovating this iconic building, ushering in a new era of craft brewing and community engagement.

Dream City aims to blend the rich history of the Carrollton square with modern architectural innovation. The redevelopment project will see extensive updates to the existing structure, along with the exciting addition of a second-floor rooftop deck that promises to offer outdoor vibes and awesome views. This rooftop area is envisioned as a hub for social gatherings, events, and of course, enjoying finely crafted beers in a unique setting.

“We are thrilled to be part of this historic transformation of Alley Cat Brewery into Dream City,” said Eric Hansen, Director of Operations for Frank Co GC. “Our team is committed to preserving the heritage of this site while introducing state-of-the-art features that will elevate the brewing experience and create a destination that the community will cherish.”

The revitalization project will not only enhance the physical space but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and attracting visitors to the area. Dream City aims to become a cornerstone of the community, fostering a sense of pride and offering a dynamic venue where residents and visitors can come together to enjoy exceptional craft beer with a relaxed atmosphere.

“We see Dream City as more than just a brewery; it’s a catalyst for community engagement and cultural revitalization,” added Eric. “Through thoughtful design and collaboration with local stakeholders, we aim to create an inclusive space that celebrates our city’s past while embracing its future.”

The redevelopment of Alley Cat Brewery into Dream City is expected to be completed by October 2024, with an opening celebration to follow shortly thereafter. For more information and updates on the progress of this exciting project, please visit FrankCoGC.com.