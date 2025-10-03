Franklin Templeton Inaugurates New Office Premises In Pune

Pune, 03rd October 2025: Franklin Templeton (India), one of the largest foreign fund houses operating in the country, has taken a significant stride in expanding its footprint in Maharashtra with the inauguration of its new office premises in Pune. The inaugural event, held at Office No. 13,14, 15, Fourth Floor CTS 96B, 96 Boulevard Suvarnarekha Ghodke Chowk, Prabhat Road, Erandwane, Pune – 411004. was graced by Mr. Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton – India.On the inauguration of the new branch, Mr. Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton – India said, “Mutual funds are some of the most efficient methods to achieve a variety of investment objectives such as building long-term wealth and beating inflation. In addition, mutual funds help investors diversify their investments, benefit from professional investment expertise, economies of scale, liquidity, tax efficiencies and lower ticket sizes.”

Elaborating further, he said,“We are committed to India and Bharat and are excited to expand our presence in Pune, Maharashtra, which is the 4th largest market in terms of assets under management of the industry. While investors across India can invest with us online, with our new premises in Pune, residents of the city and nearby towns will now be able to experience our investment services in person.”

With 77 years of expertise in global investing, Franklin Templeton boasts an extensive international presence and a wide array of products supported by a dedicated team of over 1600 investment professionals. The company manages assets worth US$ 1.64 trillion (~Rs. 144 lakh crores) world-wide, as on August 31, 2025. Franklin Templeton has a 29-year legacy in India with average assets under management of over Rs. 1.21 lakh crores across 36 mutual fund schemes. Three of its flagship funds – Franklin India Large Cap Fund (erstwhile Franklin India Bluechip Fund), Franklin India Mid Cap Fund (erstwhile Franklin India Prima Fund) and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fundhave a track record of over 30 years, while 18 Franklin Templeton funds have completed more than 20 years since their inception.

The Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) have grown by about six times in a decade, from Rs. 12.56 trillion as on August 31, 2015 to Rs. 75.19 trillion as on August 31, 2025, reflecting an annualized growth rate of 20%2. Franklin Templeton sees strong growth potential for mutual funds in Maharashtra as new investors look to participate in the India growth story. The fund house is committed to expanding its distribution network in the state and aims to reach out to more investors, to educate them about the advantages of mutual fund investing. Currently, the AAUM of the mutual fund industry in Maharashtra stands at over Rs. 31.14 lakh crores distributed across key cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur signaling a promising growth trajectory in the medium to long term1.