Fresh, Local, Affordable: Star Localmart’s Premium Milk Now on Subscription

10th January 2025: Star Localmart, a retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of premium fresh milk offerings in response to strong customer demand. The fresh milk subscription includes Thote Milk in Maharashtra, as well as Aditya Milk and Dodla Milk in Karnataka.

Retail chain is known for being the neighborhood convenience grocery outlet, and now customers can also buy milk at a very pocket-friendly price than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) through a monthly subscription. Thote Milk Full Cream, is now available, with a monthly subscription for 30 liters. Aditya Milk, which usually costs, is now available, with its monthly subscription priced for the month. Dodla Milk, typically costing, will now be available.

“With the rising demand for high-quality milk and milk products, we are committed to meeting our customers’ needs by offering superior products at affordable prices. Star Localmart is more than just a store—it’s a community-focused shopping destination designed to provide convenience, quality, and value under one roof right next to your door. Our goal is to enhance everyday shopping experiences by making essential goods easily accessible and fostering trust with every purchase,” said Srinivas Kolluru, Business Head, Star Localmart.

Star Localmart partners with and encourages local vendors and business entities, keeping quality at the forefront with a value-for-money approach that generates employment and supports the local economy. By offering milk from these trusted local brands at its outlets, the retail chain ensures that high-quality dairy products are easily accessible at an affordable price. This approach aligns with the growing demand for nutritious, locally sourced milk, contributing to the health and well-being of its customers while fostering community growth and sustainability. Visit your nearest Star Localmart to enjoy fresh milk at affordable prices and hassle-free subscription model.