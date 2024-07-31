Friendship Day with Metro Brands

Nobody can ever truly understand us until they walk a mile in our shoes. May be this is the reason that our friends understand our struggles and sometimes, more efficiently than our partners, family and close ones as well. While we shower our friends with chocolates, sweets, cards, flowers every friendship day, how about this time around, we walk with them, step by step. Yes, we are talking about literally gifting footwear to our besties that are going to be a perfect fit for every occasion! With Friendship Day right around the corner, it’s time to cherish your friends and show them how much you appreciate having them in your life. Metro Brands brings you top picks from Metro Shoes, Mochi, Fitflop, and FILA to help you find the perfect gift without any last-minute stress. Whether your friend is a comfort lover, sneaker enthusiast, or fashion aficionado, there’s something for everyone—even your pickiest friend!

These must-have styles are sure to make your BFF happy while elevating their fashion game. The trendy footwear collections from these brands seamlessly blend style, comfort, and innovation.

Something for every occasion

Be it a dance party, a marathon run, an office wear or just something casual, Metro’s footwear collection effortlessly combines sophistication, comfort and style, offering some of the best options for both men and women . As one of the most renowned and trusted footwear brands in India, the latest footwear collection from the house of metro Metro Shoes is the ideal choice for a friendship day gift that will take you and your friends to the new!

For the Fashionistas

If you and your friend have your hearts beating the minute you hear the word “fashion”, then take the centre stage with Mochi’s trendy and stylish footwear. Offering versatile, fashion forward styles for all occasions, the brand ensures you always have a good time while living your life to the fullest with your BFF by your side

Wanna get comfy?

Known for its innovation and technology, Fitflop offers chic footwear that combines style with unparalleled comfort. Biomechanically engineered and powered by science, FitFlop is all about living life to the fullest with your friends!

From the trendiest lifestyle sneakers to a wide collection of sports shoes, FILA offers footwear for the dynamic duo of BFFs who make every step a fashion statement, providing a fresh outlet for self-expression