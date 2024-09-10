Frodoh partners with Jeep for maiden CTV campaign

Mumbai, Indi September 10th, 2024: Fast-growing AdTech firm Frodoh partnered with Jeep for the first-ever Connected TV (CTV) campaign that delivered exceptional results with a staggering 97% video completion rate and astounding 11,700 QR scans. Conceptualized and crafted by Starcom India part of Publicis Groupe India, this innovative campaign featured a video of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, enhanced with an inverse L-skinner that integrated a smart QR code.

Leveraging Frodoh’s cutting edge inverse L-skinner which maximizes screen visibility and user attention, the campaign integrated a QR code with the Jeep Wrangler branding. The ad strategically targeted over a million households across India’s top 10 metros, though the prominence on HSM was to be heavy. The premium and affluent audience profile of CTV viewers who interacted with the campaign further reinforced the effectiveness of the targeting strategy. To maximize reach and frequency, the campaign was also extended to mobile devices, allowing for seamless cross-platform engagement.

Speaking on the partnership Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India said, “Jeep Brand has always stood out for our brave and innovative approach towards advertising, and our latest campaign in collaboration with Frodoh and Starcom was no different. This pioneering CTV campaign for Jeep Wrangler pioneering the use of CTV and QR technology, reported outstanding results and hence demonstrate the power of new ad technologies in reaching and engaging our target audience, and we continue to look forward to exploring more such cutting-edge opportunities in the future.” “We are thrilled to have partnered with Jeep and Starcom for a campaign that has witnessed significant success. The metrics speak volumes about the potential of integrating smart technology mediums such as CTV that enable us to deliver highly targeted campaigns, creating further value for the brand.” added Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh. Speaking on the campaign, Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, said, “At Starcom, our mission is to ‘Move People, Move Business,’ and this pioneering Connected TV campaign for Jeep is a testament to that philosophy. Utilising Frodoh’s advanced technology, we crafted an engaging and impactful brand experience that resonated deeply with our target audience. Achieving a remarkable 97% video completion rate and 11,700 QR scans highlights the success of our strategic approach in leveraging media, data, and technology. We are proud to have delivered such outstanding results and set a new benchmark in the AdTech industry with this innovative campaign.” Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India, further added, “We are proud to have successfully executed this innovative Connected TV campaign. The strategic collaboration between Frodoh and Jeep Wrangler, facilitated by Starcom India, demonstrates the powerful capabilities of Connected TV for delivering impactful advertising. This campaign’s success also highlights the potential of Connected TV in reaching and engaging premium audiences. We eagerly anticipate driving similar groundbreaking campaigns in the future.”

With this latest campaign, Frodoh World and Jeep exemplify the the growing importance of interactive elements in CTV advertising.