From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 1: India’s journey to become the world’s 4th largest in renewable energy capacity — from 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW in 2025 — is remarkable, said Minister of Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the eighth session of the assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the Bharat Mandapam here, the Minister shared that there is a three-fold jump from 81 GW in 2014.

He also noted how India’s solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 128 GW.

“India is now the world’s 4th-largest in RE capacity. Renewables in 2014 V/s Now: 81 GW – 257 GW,” Joshi said.

He informed that solar module manufacturing capacity increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 110 GW at present. Similarly, the solar cells manufacturing increased from ‘zero’ to 27 GW.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the deadline.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved its target of 50 per cent energy capacity from non-fossil sources, 5 years ahead of the 2030 target, making clean energy accessible and affordable,” the minister told the gathering.

Through transformative initiatives like PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-JANMAN, and ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’, India is leading efforts to ensure energy justice, empower the poorest, and strengthen South-South cooperation, Joshi added.

India also ranks third globally in growth in power generation capacity over the past five years.

The ISA, led by India, is a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation that aims to enable a solar-powered future, with a special focus on the energy needs of developing nations.

–IANS