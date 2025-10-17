From Ayodhya to Your Doorstep: Instamart Delivers Mitti Diyas & Sri Mandir Prasad in 10 Minutes This Diwali

17th October 2025: This Diwali, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, Instamart, is furthering the spirit of Diwali with a series of initiatives that celebrate culture and community. These include the availability of diyas crafted from the soil of Ayodhya, in collaboration with Art of Puja, and prasad from the Sri Mandir temple delivered in 10 minutes across India.

Instamart has also joined hands with the Craftizen Foundation to bring artisan diyas made by underprivileged women, traditional craftsmen, and adults with intellectual disabilities to consumers across the country. This initiative not only upholds India’s rich cultural heritage but also ensures that the festival of lights brings prosperity to the very hands that create it. A curated collection of limited-edition gift hampers, including the Art of Puja Aarambh Gift Box, Mangal Bhavan Gift Box, Soul of Ayodhya Gift Box, and Raj Abhishek Box, is now available on Instamart.

The platform has partnered with Shubhkart to launch a short film featuring Dipika Chikhlia, renowned for her portrayal of Sita Maa in the iconic Ramayan TV series, highlighting the diya and pooja product range available on the platform.

With these offerings, Instamart continues to blend tradition with convenience, making this Diwali a festival of light, joy, and inclusivity for all.