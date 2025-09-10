“From Classic Maki to Bold Flavor Combinations, Sozo Izakaya’s Sushi Menu Redefines Japanese Dining in Versova”

Mumbai, 10 September 2025: Nestled in the heart of Versova, Sozo Izakaya has quickly become a culinary gem, celebrated for bringing authentic izakaya-style dining to the city with a modern, inventive twist. Staying true to its ethos of balancing authenticity with creativity, Sozo’s sushi menu offers a vibrant selection that is both comforting and adventurous.

The menu celebrates texture, flavor, and freshness with an array of rolls designed to satisfy every palate. Highlights include the creamy indulgence of Avocado Maki and the crisp perfection of Crab Avocado, while the fiery Veg Dynamite and Shrimp Dynamite bring heat and flair to the table. Diners looking for bold combinations will find delights such as Sozo Veg Maki with tempura chili and cream cheese, or the indulgent Sozo Shrimp Maki that layers shrimp, avocado, and sozo spice mix.

For those who enjoy a balance of crunch and creaminess, the Sweet Paprika Cream Cheese Roll and Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll combine Japanese precision with a global sensibility. Rounding out the offerings is the Tori Maki, a chicken roll elevated with nanban slaw, tonkatsu sauce, and garlic cream, bringing a savory depth that reflects Sozo’s inventive spirit.

At its core, Sozo Izakaya is more than just a dining spot—it’s an immersive experience where traditional Japanese flavors meet playful experimentation. Each sushi roll is crafted to be as visually striking as it is flavorful, making it the perfect centerpiece for both casual meals and social gatherings.