From Fabrics to Cars: Indian Industries Set to Gain from UK Trade Agreement

July 15: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to create significant growth opportunities for key sectors such as textiles, footwear, and automobiles, with businesses looking to maximise the benefits of improved market access and reduced trade barriers.

According to industry assessments, the agreement could help Indian exporters enhance their presence in the UK market by improving competitiveness, encouraging new investments, and creating opportunities for expansion across multiple sectors.

The textile and apparel industry is expected to gain from better export prospects, while the footwear sector may benefit from increased demand and easier access to one of the world’s major consumer markets. The automobile sector is also likely to explore new opportunities through stronger trade relations and improved business collaboration.

Experts believe the FTA will provide a broader platform for Indian companies to integrate more closely with global supply chains and strengthen their export capabilities.

The agreement is also expected to encourage innovation, attract investment, and support employment generation across manufacturing and allied industries.

With the India-UK trade partnership entering a new phase, industry stakeholders are focusing on leveraging the opportunities to boost exports, expand global reach, and contribute to India’s economic growth.