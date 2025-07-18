From Gestures to Growth: Unveiling India’s First Research-Backed, Data-Led Corporate Gifting Playbook

July 18, 2025: Unveiling to be followed by a one-hour expert-led webinar featuring research findings, global insights, and actionable strategies to transform corporate gifting into a powerful engagement and business lever.

Pluxee, the global leader in employee benefits and engagement solutions, is set to unveil India’s first research-backed, data-led corporate gifting playbook in an exclusive webinar on July 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST.

Titled “The Landscape of Corporate Gifting in India: Insights & Opportunities”, this first-of-its-kind strategic playbook, backed by insights from over 430 organisations, offers a roadmap for companies looking to evolve gifting from a feel-good gesture to a business-driving, engagement-led intervention.

The report unveiling will be followed by a power webinar featuring industry experts. Titled “Employee & Partner Engagement Strategies: Building Strong Relationships through Thoughtful Gifting”, the session will bring together global and Indian leaders to decode how gifting can do more than reward—it can retain, inspire, and deepen stakeholder trust.

From original data to real-world reflections, attendees will gain early access to trends, benchmarks, and ready-to-use strategies to transform their corporate gifting approach.

Why Attend the unveiling webinar:

Corporate gifting is no longer a year-end formality. It’s evolving into a strategic engagement lever, and a differentiator in how organisations show value to their people and partners.

How do you make gifting personal, scalable, and impactful

What role does it play in driving loyalty, productivity, or even sales

And what’s the right way to measure its effectiveness?

This one-hour session will explore those questions and more, anchored by India’s first large-scale gifting study and the launch of a data-led, business-focused gifting playbook.

Here’s what to expect:

Be the first to access a landmark corporate gifting playbook, rooted in research across 430+ Indian companies

Global perspectives on what’s working in engagement and rewards; and how India can leapfrog legacy approaches

Voices from the field: senior HR, finance, and business leaders sharing how they’ve embedded gifting into strategy

Tangible takeaways to reframe your own approach, across digital formats, sustainability, personalisation, and more

A bold, insight-led panel discussion, designed to go beyond theory; with reflections, frameworks, and examples

It’s your inside track to the future of corporate gifting, where data meets strategy, and intent drives measurable impact.

In just one hour, gain credible insights and practical tools to make gifting a growth enabler, not just a goodwill expense.