From Green Goals to Regenerative Action, A New Chapter for Indian Hotels

By Reema Diwan

For decades, the sustainability conversation in India’s hospitality sector revolved around doing less harm. Energy efficiency, water conservation and waste reduction became standard talking points. But a deeper shift is underway, one that moves beyond preservation into active restoration. Today, the focus is not only on minimising impact but on regenerating ecosystems, cultures and communities.

Completing the Circle of Care

Regeneration is more than sustainability; it is the completion of a circle. Where sustainability seeks to maintain, regeneration seeks to rebuild economies, ecosystems, cultural heritage and human experiences. In the context of Indian hospitality, this means integrating climate-conscious operations with community revival, cultural storytelling and ecological repair.

A Shift from Global to Local

The design philosophy has evolved from global mimicry to local immersion. For years, hotel architecture was heavily influenced by Western aesthetics, overlooking the depth of India’s cultural and environmental narratives. Now, regeneration positions hotels as gateways to authentic local experiences. Guests arriving in a city like Varanasi or a heritage town in Rajasthan or Gujarat are greeted not just by international luxury but by the textures, stories and craftsmanship that belong to the land itself.

Reviving Craft and Heritage

One of the cornerstones of regenerative hospitality is the revival of indigenous strategies and materials. Traditional craftsmanship, once sidelined during globalisation, is being revived and adapted for modern use. However, this revival is not without challenges. Many artisanal skills have faded after decades of neglect, making it difficult to find craftspeople capable of intricate heritage work. When done well, these efforts create deeply immersive environments. Restored heritage properties can immerse guests in the spirit of their location, with every corridor, courtyard and detail of the mahal or haveli telling a story rooted in place. This approach benefits not only guests but also local economies and pride, turning hotels into cultural custodians.

Innovation Meets Ecology

Regeneration is also finding expression through technological innovation. Emerging building technologies, such as advanced facades capable of reducing energy use by up to 40 per cent, are now part of luxury hotel planning. These solutions, once successful in the hospitality sector, have the potential to influence other industries. Water management offers another field for regenerative action, from rainwater-fed lily ponds that double as aesthetic features to on-site wastewater recycling. Similarly, biodiversity-conscious planning, such as preserving mature trees, creating green roofs and protecting gardens, ensures that natural habitats are not sacrificed for construction.

Hotels as Community Assets

The new measure of success is whether a hotel actively benefits its surroundings. Properties are increasingly seen as assets for their local communities, supporting livelihoods, preserving culture and fostering resilience. This shift is as much about mindset as it is about architecture. Established hotel developers, familiar with the long-term value of regenerative design, are often more receptive than emerging players who may still view hotels as status symbols. In urban hotels, where space and function are tightly constrained, there is still hesitancy to integrate eco-sensitive materials, though designers are finding creative ways to bring natural textures and conscious choices into business properties.

Blending Global Benchmarks with Local Realities

Global hospitality brands bring established green benchmarks, but these must adapt to India’s diverse climates and cultural contexts. The best results come from aligning international frameworks with local environmental conditions, prioritising Indian ecological truths first, then integrating broader global standards where relevant.

Bridging Gaps in Policy and Finance

Despite the growing interest, financial and policy support for regenerative hospitality in India remains limited. Certification systems such as LEED are still rare, and more robust incentives are needed to make eco-sensitive design the norm rather than the exception. Regenerative hotels must evolve into a standard, i.e., places where operations, design and guest experience are part of a seamless ecosystem. Here, guests will understand the purpose behind design choices, staff will balance comfort with ecological care, and properties will aim for net-zero or net-positive impact.

Towards a Regenerative Future

Indian hotels can lead this transformation by protecting biodiversity, managing water responsibly, embracing adaptive reuse, engaging with communities and choosing non-toxic materials. In this vision, hotels are no longer just places to stay, but active participants in restoring land, reviving culture and regenerating community well-being. From heritage mansions reborn as immersive experiences to modern city hotels with green roofs and zero-waste kitchens, the shift is already ongoing. The challenge now is scaling it from inspiring examples to an industry-wide standard.

Reema Diwan, Vice President of Design & Technical Services at Accor India & South Asia, is a seasoned hospitality design leader with over two decades of experience and a proven track record of delivering award-winning hotels.