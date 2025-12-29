From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leaders: The Inspiring Journey of Kunal and Karan Sehrawat

Great businesses are not built overnight. They are shaped by vision, resilience, and the willingness to start small and grow steadily. The journey of Kunal Sehrawat and Karan Sehrawat, two brothers and entrepreneurs, is a powerful example of how dedication and strategic thinking can transform a modest beginning into a nationally recognized enterprise.

The Beginning of a Dream (2017)

In 2017, based out of Mahipalpur, New Delhi, Kunal and Karan Sehrawat entered the commercial kitchen equipment industry with a simple but focused approach—trading in commercial kitchen equipment. With limited resources but a strong understanding of market demand, they handled everything themselves, from sourcing and sales to customer relationships and logistics.

These early days were challenging, but they provided invaluable hands-on experience. More importantly, they helped the brothers build trust within the industry—something that would later become the foundation of their success.

A Bold Move into Wholesaling: INES Services

Recognizing the need to scale and create a stronger market presence, the brothers made a pivotal decision in December 2017. They transitioned from trading to wholesaling and formally established INES Services.

This shift marked a new phase of growth. Through consistent quality, reliable service, and competitive pricing, INES Services quickly gained traction. Kunal and Karan remained deeply involved in day-to-day operations, ensuring that every client and partner received the same level of commitment and professionalism.

Over time, their efforts paid off. Today, INES Services works with 800+ dealer distributors across India, reflecting the trust and credibility the brothers have built nationwide.

Expanding into Retail: KS Horeca Solutions (2023)

In 2023, the Sehrawat brothers took another strategic step forward by entering the retail segment with the launch of KS Horeca Solutions. This expansion allowed them to directly serve hotels, cafés, restaurants, and large hospitality chains with customized solutions.

KS Horeca Solutions quickly established itself as a reliable partner for some of India’s most respected hospitality brands, including Taj Hotels, Oberoi Group, Third Wave Coffee, and Lemon Tree Hotels. These partnerships reinforced the company’s commitment to quality, efficiency, and long-term collaboration.

Diversification into Glassware (2025)

True growth comes from the ability to adapt and evolve. In 2025, Kunal and Karan expanded into the glassware industry, further strengthening their presence in the horeca and hospitality ecosystem.

This diversification was a natural extension of their existing business and enabled them to offer a more comprehensive range of solutions to their clients, all under one trusted network.

Strong Infrastructure, Stronger Vision

Today, the group operates five warehouses across New Delhi, and 55 Employees Strength, ensuring efficient inventory management, faster deliveries, and operational excellence. What started as a small trading venture has grown into a multi-vertical business with a national footprint.

Despite the scale, the values remain unchanged—hard work, integrity, and a customer-first mindset.

https://m.indiamart.com/ks-horeca-solutions/profile.html

https://www.instagram.com/kshoreca?igsh=NHpoYTEzcGJna2sw