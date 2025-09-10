From Nostalgia to Now: Complan’s Classic Jingle Returns as a Digital Cue on Zepto

National, September 10, 2025: In a move that blends nostalgia with digital relevance, Zydus Wellness has reintroduced the iconic Complan jingle, ‘I am a Complan Boy / Complan Girl’, as part of a sonic branding experience on Zepto, India’s fastest growing quick commerce company.

Now, every time a consumer adds Complan to their Zepto cart, they hear the brand’s signature audio mnemonic, turning a routine action into a moment of emotional connection. This sonic trigger aims to re-establish Complan’s presence in the fast, functional landscape of Q-commerce, where attention spans are short and brand interactions are often minimal.

However, the activation goes beyond nostalgia. It reflects Complan’s renewed purpose of staying relevant in a platform-first, scroll-fast world, where brand recall must happen within seconds. By embedding sound at a high-intent purchase moment, Complan is cutting through the silence of digital retail and reclaiming consumer mindshare in a highly transactional environment.

Tarun Arora, CEO & Wholetime Director, Zydus Wellness, said “As digital consumption habits evolve, brands must move beyond traditional recall models and embed themselves into the consumer journey in more intuitive ways. With this activation, we are not just bringing back a familiar jingle, we are restoring a sense of identity and emotional connection in a space that has become increasingly transactional. Complan has always stood for care, nourishment, and trust. This is our way of carrying those values into the new world of quick commerce and showing up in the right moments, in the right way, and with meaning that lasts beyond the tap.”

While sonic branding has been tested by digital-first brands globally, Complan is among the first legacy nutritional drink powder in India to use audio cues at the point of purchase in Q-commerce. The initiative reflects a broader strategy by Zydus Wellness to strengthen brand relevance across digital formats where traditional marketing visibility is limited.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand and Cultural Officer, Zepto added “We’re proud to partner with Zydus Wellness to bring Complan’s iconic jingle into the Zepto experience. By embedding a powerful and familiar sonic signature into our UX, every Complan order becomes a moment of recognition, not just convenience. This collaboration adds a rich sensory layer to digital shopping, making moments of nourishment more memorable. As pioneers in Q-commerce innovation, we’re excited to lead the way in integrating iconic sound branding into everyday purchases, creating delight, one order at a time.

As Indian consumers continue to embrace convenience-led, app-based shopping, Complan’s sonic integration stands out as a strategic effort to build emotional stickiness and brand recall in the moments that matter most.