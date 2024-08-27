From Reactive to Proactive: OFIL Develops Gridnostic with Predictive Analytics for Grid Resilience

Tel Aviv, Israel, August 27, 2024 – OFIL Systems, creators of award-winning Daycor® cameras, has announced Gridnostic, an industry-first software for high voltage audit data to be directly analyzed and present findings such as risk visibility and prioritization discoveries. This holistic view relies on raw field data, presenting detailed diagnostics onto a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform to boost reliability, efficiency, and worker safety.

Current inspection techniques rely on visual imaging methods, which lack quantifiable data and are prone to subjective interpretation. To address this challenge and better help teams share the most up-to-date information, OFIL integrated decades of experience into a platform by partnering with Scopito to automatically analyze and contextualize findings partnering with Scopito to leverage their data-management capabilities. Transforming field data into a comprehensive visual map and severity score without altering current data collection processes means managers can understand the impact of potential failures and prioritize actions with greater confidence.

“Historically, decision-making for high and medium voltage power line inspections has relied on substantial amounts of field data that were subjectively analyzed, poorly managed, and unsuitable for long-term trend analysis,” said Giora Levi, CEO of OFIL. “Intelligently analyzing findings and prioritizing activities means stakeholders have what they need to avoid failures and disruptions.”

Utility providers can better manage operational risk with more industries investing in electrification, such as data centers, electric vehicles, and industry 4.0 adoption. Unexpected incidents can damage their reputations and cause financial losses from fines and lack of revenue. Gridnostic’s cloud-based approach focuses on providing objective insights and historical data so teams can confidently take action in less time.

Christian Christiansen, Special Emergency Preparedness and Maintenance DK2 of Energinet, who owns and operates Denmark’s transmission lines said, ”We faced challenges in analyzing and storing UV video data from our drone inspections, which are crucial for maintaining our transmission towers. Integrating OFIL’s Gridnostic enabled us to seamlessly manage and analyze this data alongside existing inspection data, ensuring precise and efficient maintenance operations.”

As Gridnostic continues to be utilized by more organizations, OFIL intends to continuously incorporate evolving data into its analysis capabilities to bolster findings. This will provide companies that utilize the technology with the most up-to-date information needed to maintain high-voltage assets, enabling long-term maintenance planning.