From Royal Khaasdaan to Gourmet Wellness: Jaypee Hotels Unveils the Ultimate Hamper Collections

This season calls for gifts that are not just tokens, but true expressions of luxury, heritage, and care. This year, Jaypee Hotels presents two distinct yet equally exquisite hamper collections that redefine the art of gifting. From Jaypee Palace Agra comes the regal Khaasdaan range, reviving the royal gifting tradition of Agra with handcrafted mithai, artisanal chocolates, and gourmet coffee. Meanwhile, Jaypee Vasant Continental offers the Utsav collection, a modern take on indulgence that prioritizes wellness with guilt-free gourmet delights and traditional flavors, ensuring a perfect gift for every personal and corporate need.

Jaypee Palace Revives Royal Agra Tradition with Khaasdaan Hampers

Jaypee Palace Agra has unveiled its exclusive Khaasdaan Hampers, inspired by the regal gifting tradition of Agra’s royal households. Once symbolic of prosperity and pride, the Khaasdaan is reimagined with handcrafted mithai made in-house by master chefs, paired with artisanal selections like Belgian chocolates, Davidoff Gourmet coffee, organic litchi honey, pistachio-lemon tea cakes, and hazelnut truffles.

Available in options such as The Heritage Luxe, The Regal Elan, The Midnight Elegance, The Grandeur Box and The Celestial Glow, the hampers blend tradition with modern luxury, ideal for personal and corporate gifting.

Hamper Highlights

The Heritage Luxe: Handcrafted laddus, hazelnut truffles, pistachio-lemon-lavender tea cake, artisan chocolates, and a handcrafted bandhanwar.

Handcrafted laddus, hazelnut truffles, pistachio-lemon-lavender tea cake, artisan chocolates, and a handcrafted bandhanwar. The Midnight Elegance: Assorted laddus, premium teas, citrus preserve, Italian olive oil, Nutella mini, gourmet bites, and organic honey.

Assorted laddus, premium teas, citrus preserve, Italian olive oil, Nutella mini, gourmet bites, and organic honey. The Celestial Glow: Signature laddus, fruit & nut medley, cookies, Indian mithai collection, honey, and broccoli bites.

Signature laddus, fruit & nut medley, cookies, Indian mithai collection, honey, and broccoli bites. The Regal Elan Hamper: Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles, Wholesome Jowar & Panjiri Power Laddus, Nut & Seed Medley Jars, Belgian-Style Chocolate Bars, Handmade Assorted Cookies, Pistachio, Lemon & Lavender Tea Cake, Decadent Brownie Assortment and Citrus & Ginger Preserve

Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles, Wholesome Jowar & Panjiri Power Laddus, Nut & Seed Medley Jars, Belgian-Style Chocolate Bars, Handmade Assorted Cookies, Pistachio, Lemon & Lavender Tea Cake, Decadent Brownie Assortment and Citrus & Ginger Preserve The Grandeur Box: Davidoff Gourmet Coffee, Organic Litchi Honey, Gourmet Caramel Popcorn, Signature Homemade Laddus, Spiced Pumpkin & Anjeer Bliss Balls, Roasted Hazelnut & Besan Truffles & Mittal Signature Premium Tea .

Order Details

Utsav with Jaypee Vasant Continental: Illuminate the season with Wellness & Indulgence

Jaypee Vasant Continental presents its exclusive hampers, blending health, tradition, and elegance. Crafted by master chefs, each hamper unites authentic flavours with modern gourmet twists, offering guilt-free indulgence wrapped in exquisite packaging. Available at The Old Baker, these hampers are designed for both personal and corporate gifting.

Hampers & Pricing

Shubh Arambh Collection

Mini Coffee Gulab Jamun, Sesame Caramelised Cashew, Oats & Almond Katli, Spiced Ragi Cookies, Pista French Heart, Paan Baklava Cigar, Roasted Nuts, Mathi Kaju Peri Peri, Candle

Utsav Grandeur Box

Paan Baklava Cigar, Curry Kick Cookies, Mini Coffee Gulab Jamun, Sesame Cashew, Spiced Ragi Cookies, Pista French Heart, Almond Cloud Chocolate, Mathi Kaju Peri Peri, Roasted Almond

Shagun Hamper

Thandai Macaroon, Almond Butterscotch Tart, Tiramisu Laddoo, Sesame Cashew, Roasted salted Almond

Order Details

Available at The Old baker, Jaypee Vasant Continental. Bake