From Safety to Shopping: Why Spectrum@Metro is the Top Choice for Women in Noida

Delhi NCR, 24th September 2024: Spectrum@Metro Mall, situated in the heart of Noida, has quickly become the go-to shopping destination for women, thanks to its unique combination of safety features and a curated selection of top brands. As concerns around women’s safety continue to rise across the country, Spectrum@Metro is setting a new benchmark by prioritizing both security and convenience for female shoppers.

The mall is the only one in the region offering dedicated women-only parking spaces, making it easier and safer for women to access the mall. Female security personnel are also deployed throughout the premises to ensure a comfortable shopping experience.

Located on the main road of Sector 75, Spectrum@Metro is easily accessible and houses an impressive lineup of brands catering specifically to women. From popular fashion labels like Reliance Trends, BIBA, Max, and Aurelia to renowned beauty and fitness outlets like Javed Habib, Cult Fit, and Looks Salon, the mall provides a comprehensive shopping and wellness experience.

The mall also stands out as a hotspot for social gatherings, with restaurants such as Haldiram’s, The Flying Dutchman, and BBQ Company offering ideal settings for clubbing and kitty parties. Jewellery lovers can explore collections at Mia by Tanishq, BlueStone, and CaratLane.

Beyond shopping and dining, Spectrum@Metro has a full range of wellness services, including clinics for gynaecology, skincare, dentistry, and homeopathy, making it a truly all-encompassing destination for women.

Ajendra Singh, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Spectrum@Metro, highlighted the mall’s unwavering commitment to women’s needs: “We’re constantly evolving to ensure Spectrum@Metro is not just a shopping destination, but a space where women feel secure and valued. Women’s safety is a top priority, and we will continue to develop our facilities accordingly.”