From Sleep to Seating: Centuary Mattresses expands into Sofa segment with grand launch by PV Sindhu

26th, September, 2025: Centuary Mattresses, India’s Sleep Specialist, is extending its leadership in comfort science into living rooms with the launch of Centuary Sofas, with a grand launch on 26th September in Hyderabad with brand ambassador PV Sinchu. The new range marks the brand’s first step beyond mattresses & pillows, expanding its comfort technology to everyday living.

With India’s furniture market expanding rapidly, Centuary aims to carve a unique space for itself by combining comfort science with modern design. Centuary Sofas debuted with the promise of being ‘Smart Inside, Soft Outside’ with an entire collection of products in different configurations of three seater, two seater, single seater, and lounger units spanning different price points.

Commenting on the new foray, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Sofas said, “For more than 30 years, we have been India’s trusted name in sleep comfort. Expanding into sofas is a natural progression of our journey, taking our science of foam and ergonomics beyond the bedroom into the living room. Sofas are not just furniture. They are central to family life and well-being. With Centuary Sofas, we are proud to deliver the same trust and comfort that our mattresses have brought to millions of homes.”

The launch also gains momentum from the association with Padma Bhushan PV Sindhu, Centuary’s brand ambassador. Known for her relentless pursuit of excellence, Sindhu embodies the same values of dedication and performance that the brand stands for.

“I have always believed that rest and recovery are just as important as hard work. Centuary’s decision to expand into sofas reflects their commitment to making every corner of the home comfortable. Just as their mattresses have been about better sleep, these sofas will now be about better living,” said PV Sindhu.

Designed and manufactured in India, Centuary Sofas align with the Make in India vision, supporting local materials and craftsmanship. The collection will first be introduced across the brand’s established retail network, experience centres, multi-brand outlets, exclusive stores, and online platforms, including www.centuaryindia.com and leading e-commerce sites.