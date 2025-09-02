FTA Global Wins Digital Marketing Mandate for Hombale Films’ Merchandise Brand – HombaleVerse

India, September 02nd, 2025: FTA Global, a new-age marketing company, has been appointed by Hombale Films to drive digital marketing initiatives for its merchandise brand, HombaleVerse. The mandate was awarded following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will encompass a range of digital services designed to enhance the brand’s online presence and drive measurable performance.

Under the mandate, FTA Global will provide end-to-end digital marketing services, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Paid Marketing. The partnership will focus on launching fresh and impactful campaigns to promote HombaleVerse’s merchandise collections and drive traction across key product categories. FTA Global will leverage a mix of performance-driven strategies and creative storytelling to connect the brand with fans and merchandise enthusiasts.

Commenting on the partnership, Senthil Kumar Hariram, MD and Founder, FTA Global, said, “Hombale Films has created an unparalleled cinematic legacy, and HombaleVerse is an exciting way for fans to connect with that universe in everyday life. Our aim is to combine creativity with performance marketing to elevate the brand’s visibility, create meaningful engagement, and deliver measurable growth for HombaleVerse”. “HombaleVerse is more than merchandise; it is a way for fans to connect with our stories and characters beyond the screen. We are confident that FTA Global’s expertise in performance marketing will help us amplify our reach, engage audiences in new ways, and deliver a seamless shopping experience for our fans”, said Chaluve Gowda, Co-Founder, Hombale Films.

The partnership aims to significantly enhance awareness, visibility, engagement, and conversions for HombaleVerse, ensuring the merchandise becomes a true extension of the cinematic experience for fans.