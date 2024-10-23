FTCCI conducted a Seminar on Key Changes in GST Monthly Returns Filing

Hyderabad, October 23, 2024: A Seminar on Key changes in GST Monthly Returns filing including invoice management system and detailed analysis of reverse charge mechanism (RCM) held on Tuesday evening at FTCCI in Red Hills. This was organized for the benefit of its members as well as non-members.

We have regular updates in GST Law via Notifications or Circulars, since the introduction of GST in India. Whenever an important update gets rolled over in GST Law, FTCCI, as always, is at the forefront of disseminating knowledge on GST to its members and non-members, and organizes Seminar, to address the most recent changes in Monthly GST Returns including Invoice Management System (IMS), portal updates in return formats by the GSTN and the challenges involved along with detailed explanation of filing these forms, said Suresh Kumar Singhal, President of FTCCI in his welcome address.

This seminar also provides a thorough analysis of the changes in the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) provisions, which include RCM on rent for both residential and commercial property and steps to be taken to comply with Notification 13/2017 as applicable to RCM, Mr Singhal added.

Mohd. Irshad Ahmed, Chairman, GST and Customs Committee, FTCCI gave his introductory remarks.

Chartered Accountants Arpan Bohra, Proprietor, Arpan Bohra & Co. Chartered Accountants and Phani Kiran MVS, Partner, Venkata Satya & Co. Chartered Accountants took the technical sessions.