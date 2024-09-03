Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network

New Tripoli, PA, September 03, 2024 — Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

“Fujimi took over the lead from Soulbrain in CMP copper slurry sales to Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK hynix,” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. These semiconductor manufacturers are leading the adoption of HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) technology, and these partnerships allows Fujimi to gain a larger share of the CMP slurry market in this segment.

“The chip size of HBM is three times as large as that of commodity DRAM, and has been cannibalizing DRAM capacity,” added Dr. Castellano. “My analysis shows HBM market to grow from 4% to 15% of global advanced semiconductor packaging market by 2028, with Micron gaining share.

The Information Network began analyzing the CMP market in the early 1990s and was the first market research company to publish a technical-marketing report on the topic.