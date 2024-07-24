Full-suite HRMS Provider greytHR Hosts Customer Meet in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: greytHR, a full-suite HRMS platform provider, hosted an exclusive customer meet in Coimbatore. Named greytogether and organized at Zone by The Park on July 19, the event aimed to gain a deeper understanding of greytHR’s customer needs and expectations.

With over 60 delegates in attendance, the event kicked off with a company overview and a presentation on what brand greytHR means to its customers. Akash Mahagaonkar V, Director of Relativity Management Solutions India Pvt Ltd, delivered a keynote address on “Redefining Future Fit HR for 2025.” greytHR’s team showcased new feature releases and how these add value to our customers. A dedicated customer feedback session followed this presentation.

“This event provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with many of our clients from Coimbatore. We received positive feedback on how greytHR is facilitating the effective management of HR departments. Also, we received constructive suggestions for product improvement. We are committed to leveraging this feedback to enhance our customers’ experience,” stated Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR. “The recent customer meet in Coimbatore facilitated candid discussions with our customers in the region. The dialogue we had about leveraging greytHR’s new features and value-added services was immensely helpful. It is through such interactions that we gain the insights necessary to continually enhance the value we provide to our users,” added Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR.

The event also provided an opportunity for the greytHR team to address the delegates’ product-related queries. It concluded with a networking session where delegates got an opportunity to network with their peers.