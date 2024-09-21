Fully Automated. Fully Informed. Mixing & Dispensing with RAMPF

Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, September 21, 2024 –RAMPF Production Systems is presenting dispensing systems, dispensing robots, and automation solutions for the precise, fast, and cost-efficient processing of reactive plastics at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen from October 15 to 19 – Hall 4 / Booth A4-4123.

Key facts

1. RAMPF Production Systems will feature its encompassing dispensing system and dispensing robot portfolio as well as automation solutions for the processing of reactive plastic systems at the Fakuma trade show in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

2. Exhibition highlight number 1 – MC-EASY multipurpose cell for the cost-effective, high-powered, and high-quality entry into automated mixing and dispensing.

3. Exhibition highlight number 2 – Cloud-based customer and service portal RAMPF Project Cockpit for greater efficiency, cost savings, improved quality control, and more informed decision-making processes.

Mixing and dispensing systems from RAMPF Production Systems are used across a wide range of industries to process one-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems. Applications span automotive and e-mobility, electrical and electronics, white goods, filters, medical technology, and packaging.

Over 3,300 system solutions for sealing, casting, and bonding have been developed globally, ranging from manual setups to fully automated production systems. This success is built on close collaboration with customers and a comprehensive service offering, with one-third of the company’s 220 employees dedicated to direct customer engagement.

RAMPF Production Systems will present the following highlights at Fakuma 2024, the international trade event for industrial plastics processing:

RAMPF MC-EASY – Automated and cost-effective sealing, casting, and bonding

The MC-EASY multifunctional cell from RAMPF Production Systems offers users a cost-effective yet high-power and high-quality entry into the automated mixing and dispensing of reactive plastic systems.

Due to its compact size, simple operation and programming as well as short set-up times, the system is profitable also for small quantities.

The MC-EASY has a wide range of applications – Sealing systems, gap fillers, adhesives, and other one-, two-, and multi-component materials are processed and applied quickly and reliably. The cell concept is particularly suitable where small quantities are required in conjunction with high component variability and reproducibility.

Customer and service portal RAMPF Project Cockpit – Increased efficiency through digitalization

Process automation in the sealing, casting, and bonding of reactive plastic systems is evolving alongside the rapid advancement of digitalization. This drives greater efficiency, cost savings, enhanced quality control, and more informed decision-making.

To harness these advantages, RAMPF Production Systems has launched RAMPF Project Cockpit, a cloud-based customer and service portal that provides centralized, real-time access to all machine and system data – 24/7.

The customer portal functions as a central, real-time interface for customers, providing an up-to-date over-view of key information. A dynamic widget-based dashboard offers instant insights into document changes, open processes, and upcoming deadlines, ensuring all stakeholders stay informed. Additionally, a reminder feature helps prevent missed deadlines and tasks.

The intuitive portal also serves as a centralized hub for storing machine master data, project workflows, and documentation.