Fungi Fiesta An Ode To The Magnificent Mushroom

Taj MG Road, Bengaluru presents Fungi Fiesta, a culinary celebration of mushrooms as the next frontier of sustainable, flavour-forward cuisine. The festival highlights the diversity of locally cultivated and wild varieties—from smoky Pink Oysters and robust Portobellos to delicate Enokis, earthy Morels, and indigenous mushrooms sourced from Karnataka’s forests and farms.

The menu features reimagined classics, including:

Trio of Mushroom Lasagne – a slow-baked medley of three mushroom varieties layered with silky pasta and rich umami.

Mushroom Wellington – a plant-forward centerpiece with Portobello and assorted mushrooms encased in buttery pastry.

Thoughtfully curated with a focus on seasonality and sustainability, Fungi Fiesta invites diners to experience mushrooms as true culinary protagonists.

Venue: The Trinity Square, Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

Dates: 5 December – 14 December

Timings: Lunch: 12:30–15:00 | Dinner: 19:30–22:30