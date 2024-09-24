Funskool Unveils Exciting Toys and Games for the Festive Season

New Delhi, September 24, 2024: Funskool India, India’s leading toy manufacturer, has launched a special range of interesting toys and games, ahead of the festive season. The newly-launched range caters to infants, preschoolers, and beyond. Pour & Play Octopus, Junior Chef’s Playset and Dish set have been launched under the Giggles brand, Colour Clash Launchers under Collectibles, Country Games under Board Games and Murder Mystery under Puzzles and Sofdough colours under Fundough brand.

Sharing more details about the product range, R. Jeswant, CEO of Funskool India Ltd, said, “We are elated to launch our next set of exciting toys and games just in time when the country is geared up to celebrate a host of festivals. Our R & D team is adept in developing products which prioritise holistic development of children and the new set of products are so unique and innovative that children and parents will fall in love with it. We want children to grow with the brand and we have products from 18+ months onwards. These toys and games have added colour to our catalogue and will certainly meet the expectations of the new generation children and parents.”

The Pour & Play Octopus is a perfect bath time companion where kids can scoop water with the whale-shaped scoop and pour it into the Octopus’s head, watching as it flows out of its tiny mouth, onto a seesaw and then spinning wheels. Junior Chef’s playset has a comprehensive set which provides all essentials for an imaginative role play and would be an excellent addition to any play kitchen. The Dish Set will make mealtime fun and educational for the little ones as it has vibrant and engaging 24-pieces which encourages imaginative play and helps develop fine motor skills.

In the Colour Clash Atomic Launcher, rockets can be loaded with chalk powder and children can have fun with colours. There are two exciting card games in one pack of Country Games where children can learn about countries, flags, continents and capitals. Sofdough-Colour Up will let the child’s imagination soar as they shape this dough into anything they dream of. The Murder Mystery Party, ideal for children above 14+, has two products – Death on the Istanbul Express and Sherlock Holmes and the Speckled Band. These are 1000-pieces puzzles which can be read, assembled and solved.

These unique toys and games are available at major toy retailers and can also be purchased through e-commerce sites.