Future Innovators Take Center Stage at Mekathlon 2024 Grand Finale in Bangalore

Bengaluru, November 25th, 2024: Mekathlon 2024 culminated in an exciting Grand Finale in Bangalore, where more than 1000 talented students and close to 200 teams, aged 8 to 18, gathered to showcase their innovative projects in Robotics and Sustainable Development. Building on the success of previous editions held in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, the event highlighted the creativity and ingenuity of the next generation of innovators. The event was graced by Abhimanyu Saxena Co-Founder of Scaler on Day 1 and Dr. Chandrashekhar M Biradar, Lead Global Green Growth Transition & Principal Scientist-Functional Agroecosystems CIFOR-ICRAF Asia Continental Program for Day 2 of Mekathlon.

The Grand Finale included competitions such as the EcoInnova Science Exhibition, Brainiac Battle Quiz, and advanced Robotics challenges including Racer Robo, Fastest Line Follower, and Line follower with Obstacle Avoider. These segments fostered not only technical skills but also critical life skills, empowering students to address real-world challenges through STEM.

In a fitting conclusion, students from Sri Lanka participated, showcasing a remarkable diversity of ideas and solutions. The winners of Mekathlon 2024 demonstrated exceptional creativity and technical skill, with projects ranging from eco-friendly robotics to innovative renewable energy solutions. A total of 38 teams from Robotics and Science have won at Mekathlon Grand Finale 2024.

Their achievements not only secured their spots in future international competitions but also emphasized the global nature of this initiative.

Chief Guest Dr. Chandrashekhar M Biradar speaking on Mekathlon said “Attending Mekathlon 2024 and witnessing the brilliance of these young innovators has been truly a wonderful experience for me. Their projects not only showcase exceptional creativity but also reflect a genuine commitment to sustainability and innovation. It fills me with hope to see such passion; I am excited to see how their ideas will positively impact our world.”

Chief Guest Abhimanyu Saxena said “ Mekathlon 2024 highlights the impact of STEM education among the students. As tech and AI have become a part of our day to day life it’s now crucial for us to develop the required skills among the kids since beginning. Many congratulations to the winner as well as the students who participated in the competitions. I am sure this learning and confidence will make them ready for everything that lies ahead.”

Deepali, Principal of Orchids The International School said, “We are immensely thrilled to have hosted the grand finale of Mekathlon 2024 in Bangalore. The energy and innovative spirit displayed by our students were truly inspiring. This event exemplified how STEM education can empower young minds to tackle real-world challenges and create meaningful change. We strongly believe their creativity will pave the way for a brighter future.”

Jimmy Ahuja, Head of STEM at K12 Techno Services, said, “The creativity in design of bots witnessed at Mekathlon 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary. Each robot highlighted the critical role of STEM education in nurturing problem-solving skills. It’s clear that these young minds are equipped to come up with innovative solutions to future challenges. We are inspired by their ingenuity and optimism, which we are certain will lead to significant advancements in technology.”

Shlok Srivastava, Head of Orchids Foundation Career Program (OCFP), added, “The variety and depth of projects presented at Mekathlon 2024 truly showcased our students’ commitment to environmental stewardship. Each project reflects their dedication to making a positive impact in their communities. With the right mindset and tools, these young innovators are proving that they can create meaningful change. Mekathlon is proud to support their journey toward becoming responsible leaders.”

Conceptualized by K12 Techno Services, Mekathlon 2024 was not just a competition; it was a celebration of collaboration, discovery, and innovation. The Bangalore Grand Finale 2024 promised to be an inspiring journey, setting the stage for even greater advancements in STEM.