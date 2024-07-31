Galaxy Surfactants among India’s Best Workplaces in the Chemical Industry

Mumbai, July 31, 2024: Galaxy Surfactants, a global leader in surfactants and specialty care ingredients for the home and personal care industry, has honoured with the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification and been ranked among India’s Top 5 Best Workplaces in the Chemical Industry! This recognition highlights Galaxy’s commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and engaging work environment for its employees.

Galaxy Surfactants achieved this certification based on its Trust Index Feedback Survey and Culture Audit of our People Practices. These results reflect the company’s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated. Significant factors contributing to this recognition include the Galaxy’s approach towards creating a better workplace through innovative practices, fostering a culture of transparency, trust, and employee empowerment, making it a truly great place to work.

The work culture at Galaxy Surfactants is built on enduring values that ensure a healthy, happy, and joyful workplace. Galaxy Surfactants promotes a positive work environment through several best practices and policies, including digitalization, value awareness, need based sick leaves with no cap, support for employee development, career and skill development programs, continuous learning opportunities, a safe and happy workplace, and open communication channels.

“Outlasting these values and ensuring every employee feels like a valued part of the Galaxy family has been pivotal in achieving this certification. This recognition reflects our commitment to our employees and our continuous efforts to create an inclusive, engaging, and supportive workplace. We are committed to continuing our journey of excellence and ensuring that Galaxy remains a place where every employee feels proud to work,” said Mr. K. Natarajan, Managing Director of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Looking ahead, Galaxy Surfactants plans to build on its positive impact by developing an even better work environment. This includes implementing policies for the betterment of employees and providing more opportunities for learning and growth.