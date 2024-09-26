Gallant Play Announces Strategic Appointment of Anshuman as President

Delhi, 26th September 2024: Gallant Play is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anshuman as President. This strategic decision is aligned with Gallant Play’s ongoing dedication to promoting a world-class sporting culture throughout India. With Anshuman’s appointment, the organisation aims to further enhance its integrated playing and coaching solutions, offering premier facilities and expertise for kids and urban athletes across all age groups.

Anshuman brings more than two decades of extensive experience in business growth and consumer marketing in sectors of K12 Education, University Education and Brand Consulting. In his new role, Anshuman will play a key role in advancing Brand’s vision. He will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, ensuring that the company’s state-of-the-art turf and coaching solutions continue to lead the industry.

As President, he’ll be handling a variety of critical operations which will offer strategic leadership to drive the expansion of Gallant Play’s offerings, ensuring the provision of high-quality sporting facilities and services. Additionally, he will manage the daily operations of the arenas, uphold high standards of facility management, and introduce innovative coaching practices. Market expansion will also be a significant focus, with Anshuman leading the development and execution of impactful go-to-market campaigns, forging essential partnerships, and driving business growth. His expertise in client relations will be vital in strengthening connections with sports organisations, schools, and community groups.

Nasir Ali – CEO and Founder of Gallant Sports & Infrastructure “We are excited to welcome Anshuman to Gallant Play as our new President. His extensive experience and proven track record in various sectors will be instrumental in driving our vision forward. Anshuman’s strategic leadership will enhance our ability to offer top-notch sporting facilities and innovative coaching solutions across India. We are confident that his appointment will significantly contribute to our goal of fostering a world-class sporting culture and supporting India’s journey towards becoming a leading force in global sports.”

Gallant envisions partnering with schools nationwide to offer both infrastructure and curriculum, integrating sports as a key element of education. Beyond improving grades, sports can shape future champions in the broader arena of life. Achieving a balance between academics and physical and mental well-being is essential for students to build successful careers. Sports can also be a critical advantage in securing university admissions, highlighting the need for high-quality programs. Gallant aims to be present in every school that recognizes the transformative power of sports in education, ultimately nurturing a generation that is physically and mentally prepared to lead the country forward.

Anshuman’s career highlights include notable achievements in various high-profile roles. As Country Director for Amerigo Education, he effectively launched the company in India, managing strategy, product development, and client acquisition. His previous position as Chief of Marketing and Enrolment at GEMS Education saw him launch 16 schools across 10 cities, significantly boosting enrolment and establishing a prominent K-12 brand in India. Anshuman has also served at leading marketing agencies such as Wunderman, Ogilvy, and Contract Advertising, working with major brands including Adidas, Microsoft, GSK and Domino’s.

At Gallant Play, Anshuman is motivated by the belief that sport represents a personal journey of continuous improvement. His vision aligns with the organisation’s mission to cultivate a world-class sporting culture and inspire individuals to integrate sport as a core aspect of their lives. His leadership is expected to be instrumental in achieving Gallant Play’s long-term objective of contributing to India’s success as a first-time Olympics host.