Bengaluru, July 30, 2024: Game Theory, a new-age real sports gamification tech platform based in Bengaluru, has successfully raised new investments from three of India’s most celebrated sports personalities as part of its ‘Masters’ round from sporting legends namely Padma Bhushan awardee & former India No. 1, Pullela Gopichand, Former World Squash No. 10, Saurav Ghosal and Khel Ratna Awardee & current India No. 1, Sharath Kamal. This latest funding round underscores Game Theory’s commitment to transforming sports in India, aiming to elevate athletes from foundational skills to elite competitive levels using the world’s leading technologies brought to everyday play.

Unlike typical celebrity partnerships that primarily involve brand association, these athletes have made substantial financial investments, showcasing their belief in Game Theory’s mission and potential. Their expertise and backing will be instrumental in advancing Game Theory’s vision of shaping future champions in preparation for the 2036 Olympics.

The Masters round at Game Theory now brings in some of the best in the world ‘Player Coaches’ who will provide some deep insights across sports like Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, and Tennis with the current investors that can only come from being the foremost athlete in a country like India. Apart from this, Gopichand played a crucial role in the establishment of Matchday AI, which was subsequently acquired by Game Theory last year.

Prequate Advisory acted as Game Theory’s sole strategic and financial advisor on this transaction. Notably, in October 2023, Game Theory raised $2 million from Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, Rohan Bopanna, WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, and notable angels, including Balakrishna Adiga, as part of their Pre-Series A funding round.

Pullela Gopichand, renowned badminton coach and Chief National Coach for the India national team expressed his excitement about joining Game Theory, stating, “Game Theory’s approach to integrating technology with on-court sports training is groundbreaking. Our country has seen significant growth in badminton over the last few years, with aspirations from across all economic strata to participate in the sport. To generate a large talent pool for the future, a strong grassroots program is a necessity. By investing in this venture, I hope to contribute to building a robust sports ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level. With Game Theory’s technology, we’ll not only be able to deliver a great program but also scout future talents, helping us win in the sport on a global scale. We can now create a structured and highly personalised pathway that guides young athletes to excel globally, particularly at the Olympics.” Saurav Ghosal, India’s top squash player and a former World No. 10, added, “The vision of Game Theory aligns perfectly with my aspirations for Indian sports. By focusing on long-term athlete development and utilising state-of-the-art technology, we can ensure our athletes are skilled, resilient, and ready to compete at the highest levels. I am excited to be part of this journey and help shape squash’s future in India.” Sharath Kamal, India’s premier table tennis player and a ten-time Senior National Champion, shared his thoughts on the investment: “Investing in Game Theory is a step towards creating an environment where sports education is holistic and technologically advanced. This collaboration will ensure a more systematic approach to grassroots development and allow more easy adoption of innovative training methods that is the need of the hour. I am eager to embark on this journey and hope to see our combined efforts transform the sports landscape in India.”

Game Theory‘s strategy involves integrating its existing technology stack with sports education to create a more focused, personal and habit-forming experience for sports training and casual play. Coaches can also focus on long-term athlete development and spend more time on grassroots development. This approach includes combining computer vision-driven analytics, AI-powered performance tracking, and real-time feedback to identify talent early and enhance training outcomes in a way that is specific to each person. So, packaged together like a consumer app, cutting-edge technology can help parents and aspiring players look at progress in a whole new dimension.

Sudeep Kulkarni, Founder of Game Theory, expressed his enthusiasm about the new investors, stating, “We are honored to welcome Pullela Gopichand, Saurav Ghosal, and Sharath Kamal to the Game Theory family as part of our Masters round joining Rohan Bopanna. Their financial commitment and sports expertise has already started providing us with some invaluable insights and validation on our approach. Together, we aim to revolutionize sports training in India, ensuring that our athletes are well-prepared to achieve their fullest potential on the international stage.”

Game Theory is already working with Rohan Bopanna, a renowned Indian tennis star, who has actively invested in and is engaged with the company, bringing his expertise and passion for sports to the table. Bopanna’s involvement further underscores the credibility and potential of Game Theory’s mission.

Game Theory is poised to make a lasting impact on the sports industry in India and beyond, thanks to the support of its new investors and the unwavering dedication of its team. As the company embarks on this new phase of growth and development, it remains committed to innovation, accessibility, and the promotion of sports, aiming to shape the future of sports education and training in India.