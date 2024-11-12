Garden Media Group Unveils 2024 Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Top Seasonal Picks

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, 12th November 2024- Garden Media Group is excited to present a fresh collection of gift ideas curated by expert gardeners and horticulturists.

“Whether you’re shopping for an experienced gardener or someone just beginning their plant journey, these selections offer the ideal gift for everyone,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media.

Explore a variety of thriving plants, gardening tools, and unique decor designed to inspire a love for the outdoors and spark a lifelong passion for gardening.

Plants – the gift that keeps on giving

Oakland® Holly

Spruce up holiday décor with the Oakland Holly! This evergreen shrub boasts rich foliage and bright red berries, creating a classic Christmas look. Its branches lend well to winter arrangements and wreaths, while its natural pyramidal shape will accent holiday displays. Maturing 15–20’ tall and 12–15’ wide, it requires minimal pruning. It thrives in full sun to part shade in USDA Zones 6a-9b and is ideal for hedges or container gardens. (Available from $19.98 at PlantsByMail.com and garden centers nationwide.)

Autumn Fire® Encore® Azalea – With evergreen foliage and ruby semi-double blooms in spring, summer, and fall, this four-season stunner shines all year long. In winter, its deep green leaves shift to a purple bronze, adding visual interest to containers and the landscape during the holiday season. This compact variety reaches 2.5′ high by 3′ wide when mature, making Autumn Fire fit for planters and small spaces, as well as low hedges and mass plantings. Hardy in USDA Zones 6-10. (Available from $21.99 at PlantsByMail.com)

Sow Effortless Collection™ Microgreens Growing Kit

Give the gift of homegrown nutrition with this all-in-one kit featuring organic sangria radish, broccoli, kale, and arugula seed mats. The pre-sown, biodegradable seed mats make planting easy, providing a continuous harvest of fresh microgreens—for beginners and experienced gardeners alike. (Available at ParkSeed.com $29.95)

Norfolk Island Pine – Mini Christmas Tree

Costa Farms’ Norfolk Island Pine is a mini Christmas tree! Its tiered branches and feathery foliage make it a match for small spaces. This low-maintenance houseplant thrives year-round, adding a holiday touch to mantels or tabletops. (Available in 4”, 6” and 10” pots at Costafarms.com Price varies.)

Monstera Esqueleto – Trendy Holiday Plant

Surprise any plant lover with the Monstera Esqueleto from Costa Farms! Its deeply fenestrated leaves make it a gift that adds tropical flair to indoor spaces. This long-lasting, low-maintenance vine will be enjoyed for years. (Available at Costafarms.com $79)

Simply Merry Triple Cocktail Amaryllis Flower

This easy-to-grow amaryllis from Jackson & Perkins offers holiday blooms. The custom-designed container showcases red-to-white flowers, making it a striking holiday gift. (Available at JacksonandPerkins.com starting at $49.95)

Garden Gear Essentials

Centurion’s Foldable Watering Can and Collapsible Bucket

Designed for easy storage and mobility, Centurion’s foldable watering can and collapsible bucket feature heavy-duty, non-porous silicone for strength. The flexible parts lend well to any size project, from container gardens to large yards. (Available at Amazon $24.99)

Small Accent Garden Design from Plant By Number

For small-space gardeners, this garden design is printed to scale on landscaping fabric and comes with digital and print instructions. Pre-order seven plants for spring planting to complete the look and take the guesswork out of garden design. (Available at pbndesign.com starting at $17.95)

OASIS® Forage Create Kit

A gift for creatives, this kit allows one to create festive floral arrangements with nature’s beauty. Snip a few flowers and foliage stems to craft an artistic tabletop or holiday display. (Available at OasisForageProducts.com for $49.99)

OASIS® Floral Forage Bag

This durable canvas bag, with a floral pattern and tool pockets, is made for foraging trips. It’s easy to clean and will collect botanical treasures on any adventure. (Available at OasisForageProducts.com for $24.99)

