Gautam Solar Earns EcoVadis Silver Medal, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Sustainable Solar Manufacturing

July, 22: Gautam Solar Pvt. Ltd. has just been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal in the latest sustainability assessment. This achievement has reaffirmed the position of the company as one of the top solar module producers in India. With a score of 78 out of 100, the recognition places the company among the 15 percentage of companies assessed by EcoVadis over the past 12 months, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and sustainable manufacturing.

As the need for renewable energy is on the rise, the company works towards establishing a manufacturing ecosystem which combines operational excellence with environmental and social responsibility. It merges sustainability with its manufacturing operations in alignment with India’s clean energy transition by ethically manufacturing high-quality solar solutions.

EcoVadis is one of the leading sustainability evaluation platforms in the world. It assesses companies based on four pillars, including Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its ratings are widely used by global enterprises to assess the sustainability performance of suppliers and business partners. This makes the Silver Medal a significant benchmark of responsible business practices, as it demonstrates a commitment to promoting transparency across the value chain.

The award highlights the effectiveness of the company’s sustainability management systems, commitment to minimising the impact on the environment, ethical governance framework and responsible sourcing practices. By establishing sustainability at the centre of its model, the company is capable of adapting to the changes in the ESG requirements.

As for the gain, Gautam Mohanka, Managing Director, Gautam Solar Pvt. Ltd., emphasised the significance of winning the EcoVadis Silver Medal, stating,

“Achieving the EcoVadis Silver Medal is an important step toward our sustainability goal. Being a solar manufacturer, we understand our responsibility above and beyond producing clean energy technologies. It is also our duty to ensure that our manufacturing process is as environmentally friendly, ethically correct, and sustainable as possible.”

Gautam Solar has been regularly making investments in modern manufacturing techniques and quality-assured systems to manufacture the most efficient solar panels. These same panels can be used in various areas like utility-scale, commercial, industrial, or even residential systems. The EcoVadis Silver Medal adds further credibility to the company’s reputation as a manufacturer focused on sustainability and meeting the increasing needs of its future global clients who are searching for reliable partners in the ESG-aligned supply chain.

The company’s focus remains on driving innovation while strengthening sustainable manufacturing practices, aligning with the evolution of the renewable energy sector. It continues to contribute to the development of a low-carbon economy, helping to make it resilient.