GD GOENKA Group Earns 2025-26 Great Place To Work Certification™

GD Goenka Group is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2025-26. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GD Goenka. This year, 86% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 07 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that GD Goenka Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.

Statement by the Managing Director – Mr. Nipun Goenka

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I share the news of our organisation being certified as a Great Place to Work. This achievement is not merely a recognition, but a reflection of the collective commitment, passion, and spirit that each one of you brings to our workplace every single day.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our employees for making this possible. Your dedication, collaboration, and trust have built the culture we celebrate today – one that values inclusivity, innovation, and growth. This milestone belongs to all of you.

While the certification is a prestigious acknowledgment, what truly matters is the journey we have taken together to foster a workplace where everyone feels respected, empowered, and inspired to achieve their fullest potential. Let us continue to nurture this culture of excellence and take pride in what we are building together – a truly great place to work!

Statement by Group Chief HR Officer – Dr. Neeta Pant

Earning the Great Place to Work certification is a testament to the culture we have collectively nurtured – one built on trust, respect, collaboration, and care. At GD Goenka, we believe that people are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reinforces that belief.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every staff member who contributed to making this possible. Your voice, your commitment, and your spirit have shaped our workplace into one where individuals not only grow professionally but also feel valued and inspired.

This milestone is not the destination but a stepping stone in our journey to continuously strengthen our people-first practices and ensure that GD Goenka remains a place where everyone can thrive!