‘Gehna for Behna’: Kalyan Jewellers Collaborates with Swiggy Instamart for Raksha Bandhan Gifting Campaign

Chandigarh, August 09th, 2025: This Raksha Bandhan, Kalyan Jewellers is bringing heartfelt tradition and modern-day convenience together in a celebration designed to delight. The brand has launched a special festive campaign titled “Gehna to Your Behna” in collaboration with Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, and will be delivering ₹2,100 gift vouchers free with every Rakhi purchase on Instamart.

As part of this festive collaboration, Kalyan Jewellers is also retailing its exclusive collection of silver Rakhis on Instamart. These Rakhis reflect the brand’s legacy of design and emotion and will be delivered in 10 mins through Instamart. Created to blend convenience with meaningful gifting, the initiative is aimed at helping siblings celebrate the festival – even when distance or packed schedules get in the way.

To bring the campaign to life, Kalyan Jewellers has launched a warm and visually engaging TVC featuring actress Sreeleela. The film walks viewers through the simple process from ordering the Rakhi to redeeming the jewellery voucher capturing how even a small gesture can become a lasting memory.

While the service is available across 100 cities in India, the voucher can be redeemed on gold or silver jewellery purchases at any of Kalyan Jewellers showrooms nationwide, over and above prevailing in-store offers. This value-added offering is a strategic move by the brand to connect with Gen Z consumers, a segment that values meaningful experiences, digital convenience, and accessible luxury. In keeping with the needs of today’s on-the-go consumer, a QR code included in each Rakhi pack allows users to extend the voucher’s validity until October 31st, 2025 – offering added flexibility and convenience.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, shared: “At Kalyan Jewellers, we’re constantly exploring meaningful ways to stay connected with evolving consumer lifestyles. Our partnership with Swiggy Instamart is not just about delivering Rakhi gifts – it’s about creating new touchpoints with younger audiences who value speed, convenience, and thoughtfulness. Through this initiative, we hope to build lasting relationships with a new generation of customers, while continuing to honour the sentiments that make our festivals so special.” Sharing insights on this special offering, Manender Kaushik, AVP & Category Head – Instamart, said: “Festivals carry deep sentimental value across India, and gifts are a way to express emotions – whether love, care, or appreciation for those closest to us. Despite the bickering and teasing all year round, this day is filled with banter but, at its core, heartfelt gratitude toward one another. At Instamart, we understand this, and that’s why we’ve teamed up with Kalyan Jewellers to bring something truly meaningful to our users – a gift that will last a lifetime. With just a few taps on Instamart, you can get the perfect Rakhi delivered within 10 minutes, alongside a Kalyan Jewellers voucher to help you go all out with your gift.”

Kalyan Jewellers has also announced exclusive in-store festive offers for Raksha Bandhan. Shoppers can avail 25% off on making charges, with an additional 25% off on purchases above ₹2 lakhs. The brand’s Special Gold Board Rate, the lowest in the market and uniform across all company showrooms, will also be applicable for a limited period.

Rooted in tradition and driven by innovation, Kalyan Jewellers continues to make every celebration more meaningful. Through thoughtful designs, strategic collaborations, and value-led offerings, the brand is redefining the joy of gifting for every generation. This Raksha Bandhan, Kalyan reaffirms its promise to make cherished moments shine brighter with a little extra sparkle and thoughtfulness.