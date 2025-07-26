Geon Enters L3 Aftermarket Segment with High-Performance Battery Packs. Set to Drive India’s EV Growth, Expand Reach and Support Dealer Ecosystem

Delhi, 26th July, 2025: Geon – Green Energy ON (erstwhile Battrixx), the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., has announced its strategic entry into the L3 aftermarket segment with the launch of its high-performance battery packs, designed for electric three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws.

The L3 aftermarket segment in India is expanding rapidly as many early adopters of electric three-wheelers seek reliable replacement battery solutions. Geon’s aftermarket battery packs aim to fill this gap by offering products that combine performance, durability, and affordability.

Having already deployed over 350,000 battery packs across India, Geon has significantly enhanced vehicle productivity, uptime, and operational efficiency in the country’s electric mobility space.

These battery packs are now commercially available across India through Geon’s network of authorized dealers, distributors, and battery resellers. They are compatible with a wide range of electric three-wheelers used for passenger transport and goods movement.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited & Geon – Green Energy ON, said, “Our entry into the L3 aftermarket is a natural extension of Geon’s vision to empower India’s e-mobility ecosystem. Through this launch, we aim to address the growing demand for high-quality, affordable replacement battery packs among e-rickshaw owners, and small business owners across India. This segment holds immense potential, and we are committed to supporting it with robust products and strong dealer partnerships.”

He further added, “With this launch, and by leveraging our strong service and support ecosystem, we aim to offer solutions that are not only efficient and dependable but also aligned with India’s evolving e-mobility needs. The L3 category has played a pivotal role in transforming urban and semi-urban mobility, and we are committed to supporting its growth with reliable, future-ready technologies.

Geon plans to expand its dealer and distributor network across key EV markets in India to ensure wide availability and quick servicing support for aftermarket customers.