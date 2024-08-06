Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud at Inorbit Mall Vashi!

August 6, 2024 Neel Achary Business 0

Join Inorbit Mall Vashi for an evening of laughter and fun as the incredibly talented Sumaira Shaikh graces the stage for a stand-up comedy event like no other! Known for her witty observations and engaging storytelling, Sumaira brings a fresh and hilarious perspective that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Date: Friday, August 9th
Time: 9:00 pm
Venue: Atrium, Inorbit Mall, Vashi

inorbit

Free Entry with limited seats available, so be sure to come in early and grab your spot. Sumaira’s unique blend of humour and charm promises a night of unforgettable comedy.
So, mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this fantastic event!

About Neel Achary 19815 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn