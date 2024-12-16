Get Ready to Sleigh with 2.Oh’s Christmas Gifting Guide

This Christmas, 2.Oh! has curated the perfect lineup of haircare gifts to spread joy and shine! Whether it’s taming frizz, boosting shine, reviving damaged hair, or adding a touch of color. Our collection is designed to make every look unforgettable. Transform your holiday gifting into a glow-up moment for your loved ones!

1) Reconstruction Shampoo

Elevate your haircare game with the 2. Oh! Reconstruction Shampoo—a game-changer for frizz-prone, dry, and damaged hair. Powered by a unique Tri-surfactant blend, it delivers a deep yet gentle cleanse in a single wash, leaving your hair refreshed and revitalized. Infused with the goodness of Argan Oil and Glycerin, it hydrates deeply, tames unruly frizz, and restores life to lackluster locks—all without weighing them down.

2) Reconstruction Mask

Give your hair the ultimate spa treatment with the 2. Oh! Reconstruction Hair Mask. Enriched with repair agents and Argan Oil, it deeply hydrates, smooths, and tames frizz, leaving your hair soft, silky, and rejuvenated—a luxury in every strand!

3) Hair Repair Serum In Crème

Transform your tresses with 2. Oh! Crème-Based Lightweight Leave-in Hair Serum, a luxurious fusion of Strengthening Keratin and Nourishing Argan Oil. This powerful duo works wonders—Keratin penetrates deeply to fortify each strand from within, while Argan Oil provides intense hydration, leaving your hair irresistibly soft, smooth, and frizz-free. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s the ultimate solution for sleek, manageable, and effortlessly radiant hair that feels as good as it looks.

4) Red Semi Permanent Hair Color

This fiery, vibrant shade delivers bold, head-turning red that’s rich in intensity. Whether you’re looking to add stunning highlights or go all-in with full color, it’s the perfect choice. Infused with Argan Oil and Sunflower Seed extracts, it keeps your hair hydrated, nourished, and shiny for a healthy lasting transformation.