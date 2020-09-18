Get your Hands on the Latest iFFALCON QLED & UHD Models on Flipkart Big Saving Days & Iffalcon Days

iFFALCON, TCL’s sub-brand offers its latest Android Smart TVs along with its latest QLED and UHD models on this Flipkart Big Saving Days, September 18 – 20, 2020. The models H71 and K71 are available exclusively on Flipkart, starting at an appealing price of INR 51, 999 and INR 25,499, respectively. Ahead of the festive season, this is a great opportunity for the consumers to avail such high-defined TVs at a reasonable price. Additionally, the brand is also bringing September 21 – 25, 2020, Iffalcon also brings special price on its two more Smart TV models- F2A and K31, celebrating its Iffalcon Days.

Some of the common features that both models come to equipped with include hands-free voice control. With far-field voice control, users can control TV, set reminders, and much more totally hands-free – Just say “Hey Google”, or “Ok Google”.

Another common feature is micro dimming, which is designed to dim particular parts of the screen while leaving the rest in a brighter tone for an enhanced and optimized LED viewing. Both the devices come with Android P, the second latest version of the Android operating system (OS). However, it is not any major disadvantage as users still get access to a large pool of 5000+ entertainment solutions from the Google Play Store.

Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India commented, “At iFFALCON, we have always made sure that the products are of the latest technology, that provides top-notch user experience. With the pricing that we have, affordability is something we always vouch for without compromising on the quality aspect. All our TVs, therefore, come at prices that don’t affect consumers’ budgets and in fact, offers them more at lesser price points. Both our latest offerings are in sync with this philosophy. So we want to definitely reach out to all those consumers who are willing to purchase TVs that are innovative in nature.”

H71- 4K QLED with Hands-free AI

Apart from a metallic body, this model also comes with a bezel-less design, for a truly immersive full-screen viewing experience. The quantum dot technology and Dolby Vision bring unmatched colour, contrast and brightness to the screen, making the display quality much richer than traditional models. HDR 10+ is another technology that this model offers, to optimize the picture quality and make the content look more authentic than usual by using dynamic tone-mapping to realize scene-by-scene picture adjustment.

It also has an IPQ engine that ensures extraordinary viewing clarity using artificial intelligence. While all these features deliver a superior viewing experience. Moreover, it has Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD that ensure true zero-compressed audio quality and delivers rich sound quality to viewers.

Available in two variants – 55’’ and 65’’ inches priced at INR 51,999 and INR 69,999, respectively.

K71-4K UHD with Hands-free AI

With a metallic body and slim design, the device looks premium than traditional LED TVs and can be beautifully integrated with room décor, making it a perfect wall showpiece, no matter whether turned off or on. It offers 4K upscaling, which upscales the picture and video quality in terms of colour, clarity, detail and frequency, even if the file is of low quality. When playing video and natural pictures, dynamic Color Enhancement can make the display screen with low gamut show the display effect close to the high gamut screen

With the AI x IoT feature, users can connect any Google Home enabled Smart device – be it air conditioner, room lights, or fans with the TV and control all of them through it, making the TV a control centre for all other devices at home. It has Dolby Audio that delivers immersive 5.1 surround sound with the optimized sound quality of any content. Available in two variants – 43’’ and 55’’ inches priced at INR 25,499; and INR 35,999, respectively.

F2A Series & K31 Series

F2A offers features such as built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast capabilities, separate dimming zones for better display, and gives easy access to the Play Store. Packed with a quad-core processor and 1.5 GB RAM, the device can handle trending entertainment apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime pretty well. The offer price stands at INR 11, 199 for the variant of 32-inch.

The K31 series is available with two variants: 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. It offers hands-free AI Voice Interaction for controlling the device with simple voice commands, AI Picture Engine, 4K UHD and HDR 10 for the amazing viewing experience, AI Sound Engine for dynamic audio output, and much more – all of this at a starting range of INR 22,499.