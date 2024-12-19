GIFT City sets benchmark in data protection, achieves ISO 27001 certification

Gandhinagar, December 19: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has achieved the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, underlining its commitment to data protection and robust information security management systems (ISMS). This globally recognized standard highlights GIFT City’s efforts to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical information while maintaining world-class standards in information security.

The ISO 27001 certification is globally acknowledged as the gold standard for organizations demonstrating excellence in managing information security. It is granted after rigorous evaluation by an independent, internationally accredited certification body. The certification process at GIFT City included comprehensive assessments of its risk management framework, incident response mechanisms, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

GIFT City’s certification signifies its readiness to address the evolving challenges of information security in a digital-first world. By adopting globally benchmarked security protocols, GIFT City ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical data, enabling seamless and secure operations for businesses across sectors.

The achievement also highlights GIFT City’s role in setting benchmarks for smart cities in India and across the world. The secure environment bolsters its appeal to multinational corporations, startups, and financial institutions seeking a trusted location for cross-border financial services and other operations.

This milestone comes as GIFT City continues to cement its position at the forefront of India’s financial and technological growth story, providing world-class infrastructure, a unified regulatory environment, and cutting-edge security frameworks to its global stakeholders.