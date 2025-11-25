GivTrade Announces Diamond Sponsorship of Jeddah Fintech Week 2025

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Nov 25: GivTrade, an international multi-asset brokerage providing access to global markets via CFDs, announces its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, taking place on 16-17 November at the Hilton Jeddah, KSA. This year marks Givtrade’s first appearance at the summit, signalling a strategic step in deepening its presence across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

Hosted under the banner of Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, powered by Al Awsat Expo, the event convenes financial institutions, technology providers and investors to explore the future of financial technology in one of the world’s most promising markets. As a Diamond Sponsor, Givtrade plays an important role in the conversation around how financial technology and tools are reshaping capital markets.

“GivTrade was built as a brokerage for investors who want institutional-style access with a straightforward, user-friendly experience,” said Hassan Fawaz, Chairman & Founder of GivTrade. “Jeddah Fintech Week 2025 is the ideal platform to showcase how our technology can support both individual investors and regional partners as the Kingdom’s financial markets continue to evolve.”

Throughout the two-day event, GivTrade engages with attendees at Booth A12, where the team showcases its user-friendly platforms, designed for retail and professional market participants. Additionally, GivTrade is exploring partnership opportunities with regional and international partners and affiliates interested in expanding their client offering by leveraging GivTrade’s infrastructure and multi-asset market access.

As a first-time participant in Jeddah Fintech Week, Givtrade views this year’s event as a strategic launchpad for deeper, long-term engagement in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region. The team is available throughout the event for one-to-one discussions with investors, introducing brokers and prospective partners looking to align on growth opportunities and collaboration models.