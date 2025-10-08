All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Congratulates the Government of Maharashtra on Launching the Landmark Maharashtra Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025 — A Visionary Step Towards Making India a $5 Trillion Economy

Mumbai, 8th October 2025:

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) wholeheartedly welcomes and congratulates the Government of Maharashtra for unveiling the Maharashtra Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025, a historic and forward-thinking initiative that marks a new chapter for the Indian jewellery industry.

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to introduce a dedicated policy framework for the gem and jewellery sector, reflecting the government’s deep understanding of the industry’s potential to drive employment, exports, investment, and innovation. The policy is expected to attract investments worth ₹1 lakh crore and generate over 5 lakh new jobs, further strengthening Maharashtra’s economy and positioning it as a world-class jewellery hub.

The policy is designed to promote ease of doing business, support cluster development, and create large-scale employment opportunities across the state. By encouraging modernisation, technological upgradation, design innovation, and global market connectivity, it is set to transform Maharashtra into a globally competitive centre for jewellery manufacturing, trade, and design, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and the world’s third-largest economy.

Acknowledging the Government’s Vision,

Mr. Rajesh Rokade, Chairman, GJC, said:

“We deeply appreciate the visionary approach of the Government of Maharashtra in formulating India’s first dedicated State Gem & Jewellery Policy. This policy reflects the government’s confidence in our industry’s contribution to employment, innovation, and inclusive economic growth. GJC stands united with the government in its mission to empower the domestic trade, strengthen infrastructure, and make India a global jewellery powerhouse.”

Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC, added:

“The Maharashtra Gem & Jewellery Policy 2025 will open new horizons for investment, design, and entrepreneurship. It is a forward-looking initiative that resonates perfectly with India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy. GJC pledges full cooperation to the government and will work tirelessly to ensure the successful implementation of this visionary policy.”

As the apex national body representing over 3,00,000 jewellers, artisans, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers across India, GJC applauds the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Department of Industries, and the Government of Maharashtra for their visionary leadership in launching this landmark policy. Believing that close collaboration between government and trade is essential to unlock the full potential of the Indian jewellery sector, GJC is committed to supporting the policy’s implementation across multiple fronts — expanding skill development programs for artisans and newcomers through accredited training centres and industry partnerships; assisting in the establishment of modern manufacturing clusters with advanced technology, infrastructure, and compliance support; simplifying licensing, hallmarking, and compliance processes to ensure transparency and growth; promoting Maharashtra as a premier destination for trade, exhibitions, and design excellence; encouraging women’s participation in the workforce, entrepreneurship, and digital initiatives; and advancing ethical sourcing, recycling, and environmentally responsible business practices. Through these efforts, GJC aims to ensure that the benefits of the policy reach jewellers at every level, from small-town retailers to large manufacturers, fostering a more inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive jewellery industry.