Dehradun, 11th September 2024: GKB Opticals, a leading eyewear brand with over 60 years of legacy, has announced the opening of its 91st store in Dehradun. This new store opening represents a key milestone in the brand’s nationwide expansion, with Dehradun now becoming the 28th city to host a GKB Opticals store. This expansion underscores GKB Opticals’ dedication as well as vision of delivering its renowned quality eyewear and exceptional customer service to the residents of Dehradun.

The new store in Pacific Mall, Dehradun houses a wide selection of fashionable eyewear from leading international luxurious brands along with their trendy home brand into one place to give shoppers the best choice in terms of stylish contact lenses, eyewear frames and sunglasses. Along with quality, service has always been the hallmark of GKB Opticals for over 60 years, and the new store promises nothing less for people of Dehradun.

“We are happy to introduce our 91st store in Dehradun“ said Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands at GKB Opticals. “Our growth into this dynamic city reflects our dedication to making excellent eyewear available to even more customers in India. We look forward to becoming a part of the Dehradun community and serving our new patrons with the same dedication and excellence that have become hallmarks of GKB Opticals.”

GKB Opticals’ Dehradun store is a contemporary visual delight. Built over a sprawling area the store offers customers an opportunity to indulge in luxury, with its exclusive range of designer, stylish sunglasses and frames with hi-tech lenses backed by best features.