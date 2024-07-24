Glad U Came Recognized among World’s Best: Top 100 Public Relations Agencies by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024

Mumbai, India 2024:

Glad U Came, an award-winning PR & Influencer Marketing Agency, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the TOP 100 Best of the Best Public Relations Agencies in the World 2024, awarded by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The TOP 100 list showcased the best Public Relations Agencies worldwide, celebrating the superior levels of quality and excellence, demonstrated by their commitment to deliver exceptional results.

After a thorough assessment and review process, Glad U Came has been distinguished as one of the best in the global communications market and has been awarded a prestigious place in the TOP 100 Public Relations Agencies of the World in 2024.

Glad U Came’s presence in this elite list is a testament to its never-failing commitment to offering luxurious experiences and service excellence to its customers. With a strong reputation and dedication to excellence, GUC has now made significant waves in the global communications market.

“We are elated and humbled by this recognition; it’s absolutely a team effort!” said Maddie Amrutkar, Founder & CEO of Glad U Came. “We are honored to appear in the list of the best PR agencies globally and are truly thankful for the trust our clients have placed in us. We will continue to uphold our high standards and make our clients proud with our commitment to delivering exceptional results and exceeding expectations. Our team is excited to receive this recognition and looks forward to continuing to make a lasting impact in this industry.”