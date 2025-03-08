Glam21 Launches #HaqSeHaseen Campaign to Celebrate Women’s Right to Beauty and Confidence

New Delhi: Glam21, a leading cosmetics brand, is proud to introduce its latest campaign, #HaqSeHaseen, a powerful movement aimed at empowering women to embrace their uniqueness and redefine beauty on their own terms. Rooted in the belief that every woman has the right to feel confident and beautiful, the campaign challenges societal beauty norms and encourages self-love beyond appearances. The campaign also resonates with the brand’s belief and proposition of inclusivity and diversity, ensuring that every woman feels represented and celebrated.

HaqSeHaseen is an inspiring film that showcases three women who break stereotypes and unapologetically own their individuality. One confidently embraces her curves, radiating self-assurance at every step. Another boldly rocks short hair, redefining beauty through her fearless choices. The third, a spirited girl next door, takes on the world with determination and confidence. They are not just wearing makeup; they are expressing their personalities, moods, and self-belief.

The name HaqSeHaseen perfectly captures the essence of the campaign. “Haq Se” (With the Right) underscores that every woman has the right to define her beauty, free from societal constraints. “Haseen” (Beautiful) highlights that true beauty comes from within, reflecting individuality, confidence, and self-acceptance. Together, the phrase reinforces that beauty is diverse, personal, and inherent, encouraging women to celebrate themselves in every moment of life.

Speaking about the campaign, Yuvika Saxena, Marketing Head, Glam21 said, “With HaqSeHaseen, we are redefining beauty as a right, not a privilege. Every woman deserves to feel confident in her skin and celebrate herself without hesitation. Our goal is to empower women to break free from conventional beauty norms and embrace their individuality with pride.”

Targeting women in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India, the campaign aims to build a strong community of self-assured individuals who embrace beauty on their own terms. Through digital platforms, social media engagement, and influencer collaborations, Glam21 seeks to inspire and amplify the voices of women who challenge traditional beauty norms and confidently showcase their uniqueness.

Glam21 invites every woman to be a part of the HaqSeHaseen movement and join the celebration of self-confidence and empowerment. For more information visit or follow the conversation on social media.