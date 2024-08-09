Glamorous Debut: Top Influencers Came Together With theStyle.world

TheStyle.World made its debut with all the influencers at The Den Bengaluru. TheStyle.world and many esteemed influencers and content creators had a first-ever collaboration with talented designers from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology and the JD School of Design. It was a remarkable event, with amazing jewelry collections taking center stage and the rising stars who styled them.

A Platform For Future Leaders In The Design Industry

JD Design Awards is more than just an exhibition or a fashion show, it is also a launch pad for emerging designers. This year’s ceremony showcased innovative and forward-looking collections by young designers. This unique and first-ever collaboration with theStyle.world has broadened the reach of these rising stars and allowed them to connect with a wider audience of fashion and design enthusiasts.

Influencers grace the stage

The traditional way of runway modeling is a thing of the past. This year, theStyle.world took a different and unique approach, bringing in respected influencers to showcase a carefully crafted collection of one-of-a-kind jewelry. This powerful and first-time combination gave stylists an opportunity to see innovative designs from designers at the JD Institute of Fashion and Technology and the JD School of Design. Influencers.

Shrishti Jaiswal, Global Influencer

Raoul Rahul, Content Creator & Co-Founder, Reviewmedia

Deena Pinto, Style Enthusiast & Lifestyle Connoisseur

Navmita Jyoti, Luxury Lifestyle, F&B, Fashion & Beauty Influencer

Punam Chetry, Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Influencer, Fashion Designer & Stylist

Rimple Rai, Fashion, Luxury, Travel, F&B, & Lifestyle Influencer

Jyoti Bhujel, Fashion & Travel Influencer

Namrata Kumari, Fashion, Travel, Luxury & Beauty Influencer

Amit Pandya, Fashion Director, High Fashion Stylist & Ramp Walk Etiquette Coach

Dhanalakshmi HB, Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer

Shikha Bharti, Lifestyle & Travel Influencer

The Style.World: A Platform For Maximum Impact

The collaboration was not limited to creating brilliance. It has become a strategic promotional platform for all upcoming designers and influencers. Through this collaboration, theStyle.world influencers and designers gained valuable exposure to a wider audience. The Style.World redefined the catwalk experience by bringing influencers to the ramp to share their experiences and amazing jewelry collections with their loyal followers. By bringing influencers to the ramp, the event successfully bridged the gap between content production and audience engagement. This historic approach not only glorified the art of jewelry, but also advanced the careers of the talented designers behind it.