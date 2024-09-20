Glentree Academy opens its third campus with cutting-edge earth lab facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 20 September 2024: Glentree Academy, a prominent CBSE school in Bengaluru, has further expanded its presence in the city by launching its third campus. Spanning 3 acres, the new campus in Hommadevanahalli on Bannerghatta Road features modern classrooms, advanced laboratories, and thoughtfully designed recreational spaces that enrich the learning environment. A standout feature is the Earth Lab, where students engage with nature through hands-on experiences in agriculture and gardening. The academy’s emphasis on technology integration is also evident, with smart classrooms and digital learning tools enhancing the curriculum.

Glentree Academy’s newest campus, which was inaugurated by Karnataka State Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy recently, is poised to become a hub of educational excellence, equipped with cutting-edge facilities that meet a wide array of academic needs. This expansion reflects the academy’s dedication to improving educational infrastructure and providing top-tier education to students in Bengaluru and beyond. The School’s Founders and Directors, Vittal Bhandary and Preeti Bhandary, along with COO Rachana Heda are keen on exposing students to new concepts of learning and technology and among these are agriculture and gardening.

State Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy conveyed his appreciation for Glentree Academy’s contributions to Karnataka’s educational landscape. “It is important to invest in institutions that promote holistic development, equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.”

Speaking on the occasion Rachana Heda, COO at Glentree Academy said: “It is a moment of pride for the Glentree Academy team as this is our 3rd campus in Bengaluru. This expansion reflects the trust parents have placed in our institute and helps us take the next steps with confidence. Our earth lab is a one-of-a-kind initiative that Glentree Academy has introduced where students learn the full cycle of working with nature from planting saplings to composting from organic substances. The unique approach towards education through our philosophy of the LFL (Learning for Life) Curriculum helps students with holistic development.”

The new facilities are designed to support a broad spectrum of academic programs and extracurricular activities, offering a comprehensive educational experience for students from Nursery to 8th Grade. The launch of the new campus is a significant contribution to educational opportunities in the area. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and strong commitment to academic excellence, the school is set to make a lasting impact on the region’s educational landscape, shaping the future of countless students.