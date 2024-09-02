Global CEO Syngenta, Jeff Rowe applauds India’s agricultural growth, sees global leadership potential

New Delhi, September 02, 2024: Jeff Rowe, Global CEO Syngenta, on Monday commended India’s remarkable advancements in agriculture. Rowe expressed his “great optimism” that with India’s progressive policies, innovation, and embrace of technology, the country is on track to becoming a global agricultural powerhouse. He made these remarks while launching Syngenta India’s ambitious I RISE program, which aims to train over 1 lakh rural youth for various agricultural related livelihood opportunities.

At the I RISE launch, Dr Sahdev Singh, Director DMI, Ministry of Agriculture & Family Welfare; Dr Shailesh Mishra, Director Extension, Ministry of Agriculture & Family Welfare; Dr. RC Agrawal, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research; Dr TS Riar, Additional Director of Communication, PAU; Dr. Indra Mani Vice Chancellor, Vasanth Rao Naik (Marathwada Krishi Vishwavidyalaya); Mr Rajendra Jog, Country Director, Syngenta Foundation India and I-RISE Pilot Trainees were present at the launch.

Inculcating Rural India Skill Enhancement (I RISE), explained Rowe, which supports as many as eight Sustainable Development Goals, “will become a safety net for rural prosperity in India, focusing on training and engaging rural youth in agriculture. It is designed to curb youth migration from villages and address the growing challenge of dwindling skilled farm personnel.”

Rowe also highlighted government initiatives aimed at empowering youth and driving growth. “From Start-Up India to Stand Up India, Skill India, and the National Skill Development Mission, the Government has been focusing on providing new avenues for work and entrepreneurship. He added, “Our endeavor is designed to support this agenda by crafting a unique program for rural youth, strengthening the agriculture ecosystem.”

Under I RISE, rural youth aged under 35, with at least a class 10 education and farming exposure, undergo a comprehensive 30-day classroom training followed by a two-month internship. Afterwards, they can pursue advanced training or seek employment in the agricultural supply chain, micro-business, or farming activities. The program is built on the 3Es approach: Educate youth in agriculture through training and mentorship; Engage them through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities; and Elevate their livelihood income.

This program is being implemented through Syngenta Foundation India; Choudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (NIAM), Government of India; State Agriculture Universities; and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

According to Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director, Syngenta India, “India’s large young population holds immense potential to transform the country into a global powerhouse and a skill hub. With more than 65% of the population under 35, this young workforce can further propel India’s development and economic growth. Keeping this in mind, we have designed the I RISE program to engage rural youth in agriculture and provide them appropriate skills to explore dignified and sustainable income earning opportunities.”

Susheel further added, “Having engaged with farmers and rural youth through various innovative programs, this initiative represents another significant step in improving the quality of life for smallholder farmers and rural youth. It also aligns with our commitment to addressing the challenges posed by climate change.”