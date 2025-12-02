Global Construction Leader Turner International Celebrates 60 Years of Building the Future

Mumbai 2nd Dec: Turner International, a global leader in construction and project management services, proudly marked its 60th Anniversary recently with a spectacular gala celebration held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brought together industry titans, valued clients, and partners who have been instrumental in the company’s six decades of success and innovation.

The black-tie affair was a tribute to six decades of global excellence and a commitment to transforming skylines and infrastructure worldwide. The evening featured a keynote address on the future of sustainable construction and a commemorative documentary showcasing Turner’s landmark projects across the continents.

In India, Turner International has cemented its position as a nation-builder, having successfully completed landmark projects such as the Statue of Unity, Delhi International Airport (DIAL), Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) and National War Memorial. The company continues to shape India’s landscape with key projects including the MAX Hospitals expansion and couple of high-end Museum projects in the North, the prestigious Birla Niyaara tall building in the West, the World Trade Centre partnership with the Merlin Group in the East, and ongoing work on the BIAL Phase 2 expansion and major projects with RMZ and others in the South.

Leveraging six decades of global expertise, the company is poised to take on new mandates across specialized fields, including Advanced, premium Residential and large-scale Commercial developments, and mission-critical Data Centers. This strategic expansion reinforces Turner’s commitment to delivering complex, high-quality projects and pioneering sustainable construction practices across India.

Atul Shirke, Country Manager, Turner India expressed, “Celebrating 60 years of Turner International is a profound tribute to the legacy of trust and global excellence we’ve built. We are delighted to mark this milestone. Looking ahead, our focus is sharper than ever on India, where the real estate market is strongly bullish and holds immense potential. We are strategically positioned to leverage our global expertise from landmark projects like the Statue of Unity, Kempegowda International airport to next-generation data centers—to pioneer sustainable construction and actively shape India’s future skyline. Globally, we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering the highest value to our partners, ensuring Turner sets the standard for resilient construction worldwide.”

Jairam Panch, Chief Operating Officer, Turner International shared his thoughts, “As we step into our next chapter, our focus is squarely on the future of construction—one that is defined by innovation, digital integration, and sustainability. For 60 years, Turner has set the global benchmark for delivering complex, landmark projects. Now, in India, we are leveraging that legacy to pioneer solutions in BIM, Lean Construction, and smart building technologies across major market segments. Our success has always been driven by our people, and our partnerships with esteemed clients. We look forward to collaboratively pushing the boundaries ensuring that the next 60 years are even more transformative.”

Notable attendees included:

● Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman, Hiranandani Group

● Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bengaluru International Airport

● K.T. Jithendran, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Estates

● Monish Krishna, Managing Director & Head of Development, Hines

● Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group

● Joe King, Chief Executive Officer, Phoenix Group

● Brij Nandan Yadava, Director – Asset Development, Max Healthcare

● Tariq Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer – West India, Prestige Group

● Ranjeev Mahindru, Chief Operating Officer, Adani Realty

The attendance of such high-profile industry leaders underscored the deep and successful partnerships Turner International has cultivated over the decades. The event served as a powerful platform for networking and reaffirmed the collective commitment of the industry to foster growth and development across India and the region.