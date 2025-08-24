Global Corporate Summit on Driving Resilience, Innovation & Global Collaboration held at FTCCI

Hyderabad, August 24, 2025: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) organised a one-day Global Corporate Summit on the theme Driving Resilience, Innovation & Global Collaboration at its office in Red Hills on Saturday.

The summit brought together about 200 industry leaders from across the world to collaborate on pressing global challenges and explore ways to drive sustainable growth, innovation, and international partnerships.

Delivering the keynote address, Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Former Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, said that one of the foremost responsibilities of modern-day diplomats is to actively support businesses. “It is not just about political dispatches or delegations; we need to help enterprises in scaling exports and accessing markets. There is no shortage of foreign investments. What investors look for are credible, investible projects,” he said.

Highlighting a key concern, Dr. Sayeed added, “The sword looming large on us now is the US Reciprocal Tariff regime. These tariffs are increasingly being used as a political instrument to pressure countries into negotiating for favourable deals. But India will not buckle down. While many countries continue to trade with Russia, India is being singled out. America is America. Our response must be to diversify and scout for new markets. We cannot put all our eggs in one basket.”

He further observed that Telangana, with its strong presence in Pharma, is relatively safe since the sector is exempted from these tariffs. However, manpower-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery would be adversely affected. “The Telangana Government should immediately form a task group with trade bodies to devise strategies. I understand that Telangana’s exports are about USD 90 billion, of which engineering goods contribute 39% and pharma 31%,” he noted.

In his welcome address, R. Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI, said, “In today’s interconnected world, businesses face both unprecedented opportunities and daunting challenges. From navigating complex global trade agreements, embracing digital transformation, and building resilient supply chains, to fostering international collaborations, success now demands agility, foresight, and innovation.”

He added that FTCCI has always played a catalytic role in connecting industry with policymakers, fostering dialogue, and supporting enterprises in their growth journey. “This summit is another step in that direction—reaffirming our commitment to serve as a bridge between business, government, and global stakeholders.”

In his introductory remarks, Ritesh Mittal, Chair of the Corporate Laws, IBC & ADR Committee of FTCCI, said the summit had the privilege of hosting eminent thought leaders and practitioners including Sri Siddharth Vishwanathan, Ms. Mubarrakka Lokhandwala, Sri Ayub Shaikh, and Sri Kamal Jain.

The day-long summit featured high-powered technical sessions on: India–UK FTA: A New Era of Trade & Investment; Innovation & Investment Without Borders: Unlocking Growth in Emerging Global Markets; Digital Trade & Innovation: The AI Edge Redefining Business Intelligence AND Resilient & Sustainable Supply Chains: Strategies for a Volatile World.