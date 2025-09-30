Global leader in agricultural solutions, Biostadt establishes manufacturing hub in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, 30 September 2025: Biostadt India Limited, a global leader in biostimulant products, is set to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Al Hulaila Industrial Zone. The lease agreement for its 100,000 ft² plant was officiated by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi and Biostadt Group Chairman and Managing Director, Juzar Khorakiwala.

With an annual production capacity of about 5,000 kilolitres, the new facility will serve key markets in MENA as well as East and West Africa. Operating under Biostadt’s newly approved EU-compliant formulation, it represents a strategic step for the company, contributing to food security and climate-resilient agriculture in the region and beyond. The plant is expected to be operational by July 2026 and will also create new high-tech jobs in Ras Al Khaimah. This expansion marks Biostadt’s third overseas venture, following successful operations in the Philippines and Vietnam.