Global Opportunity Index 2024: Attracting Foreign Investment

The Milken Institute designed the Global Opportunity Index (GOI) to assist investors seeking opportunities outside their local markets, as well as countries intending to improve their business environments. The index is based on 100 indicators classified into five categories: Business Perception, Economic Fundamentals, Financial Services, Institutional Framework, and International Standards and Policy. By capturing key investment conditions in a country, the GOI and accompanying data tool serve as an objective benchmark, offering vital information to investors and policymakers.

The GOI remains a strong predictor of capital movements 10 years after its inception. The index alone explains 64.7 percent of the variation in per capita foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and 51.7 percent of per capita portfolio inflows to countries across the world. The 2024 GOI report provides a global overview of countries’ attractiveness and capital flows. The emerging trends are:

Denmark leads this year’s rankings, followed by Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Among regions with emerging and developing (E&D) economies, E&D Europe stands out with the highest average GOI score.

Latin America and the Caribbean (LATAC) stands out in Economic Fundamentals.

The 20 countries with the highest GOI scores are all Advanced Economies.

E&D Asia performs relatively well in Financial Services.

Middle East and Central Asia (MECA) leads the way among E&D regions in Institutional Framework.